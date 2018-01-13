Getting Wrecked

John Findra makes what he calls “handmade junker car art,” and I promise you’re going to fall in love with at least one of them. While these roughed-up scale models of classic cars may look like they came from a junkyard, there’s definitely nothing junky about them. These beautiful old girls are so believable, they make me want to build a diorama around them.
Findra’s love for model cars started when he was growing up in the 1950s. In those days, car model contests were pretty common, and the young man tried his hand at one or two. Then life happened, and he only rarely could find the time to pursue his passion. Decades later when he retired, he decided to return to his hobby. Findra told Tested.com that after a few false starts, he completed a perfect 1:18 scale model of a ’59 Buick he’d loved as a kid. But instead of throwing out the earlier, less successful attempts, he decided to turn them into junkers. And thus was born Classic Wrecks. Findra loved the result so much, he even went back and turned all his earlier models into wrecks!
You can see all of Findra’s beautiful creations in his Etsy shop. And we have his antique collector wife to thank for turning him onto Etsy, so go check out her shop when you have a chance.
All images property of Classic Wrecks/John Findra, used with permission.
January 13, 2018 at 7:30 am
My brother had a wagon-all (it didn’t seem right to type out “woody”) that looked much like the rust-bucket shown above, only filled with musical equipment and amps rather than a surfboard. These cars are off-beat beautiful for sure and I love the Mayberry police car on his etsy site.
January 13, 2018 at 12:36 pm
Aren’t they fantastic? So many of them speak to me. And maybe he’ll take your suggestion about filling a wagon with music equipment. I’ll bet that would sell!
January 13, 2018 at 7:37 am
Everyone to their own liking.
January 13, 2018 at 12:39 pm
LOL. You know, every day when my post goes live, I truly look forward to hearing what you have to say. I like that our taste isn’t exactly the same, and I enjoy hearing your perspective. Thank you!
January 13, 2018 at 1:32 pm
And I enjoy seeing what you come up with.
January 13, 2018 at 9:18 am
I love (love!) these old cars. What a talent he is.
January 13, 2018 at 12:39 pm
I think they’re the business!
January 13, 2018 at 9:30 am
I know the effort to just put the car together because I have built some. But the skill to take them one more step is amazing. Love it. Hal
January 13, 2018 at 12:40 pm
And he does such a remarkable job of making them look real!
