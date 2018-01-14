I saw this graphic on a friend’s Facebook wall, and it really spoke to me. (Thanks, Rob!)
Have a good day, my friends.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
January 14, 2018 at 12:46 pm
Life should be so simple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 14, 2018 at 1:28 pm
Rather than obsessing over the daily parade of horribles in the news, Beloved and I have been talking this weekend about volunteering once we retire. We have lots of ideas, but we’re most excited about going to do some Habitat for Humanity builds. Even this first step of planning our participation is making us feel happier. And I truly believe that kindness is never wasted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
January 14, 2018 at 4:47 pm
Good for you both!!! Say hi to Jimmy Carter if he’s there!!!
LikeLike