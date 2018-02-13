Just Dandy

Brooklyn-based photographer Rose Callahan has made a career out of traveling the world, taking character-filled portraits of fancy men. Her subjects consider themselves dandies, gentlemen who express themselves through their formal style.

“The Dandy Portraits began in early 2008 as I started to meet gentlemen who had exceptional personal style. Their extreme elegance seemed to be the present day expression of the Dandy. With each new portrait comes more curiosity, and the realization that a true dandy is a rare thing indeed.” -Rose Callahan

You can check out Callahan’s work on her blog, and her most recent book can be purchased on Amazon.

All images property of Rose Callahan/Gestalten.

Barima Owusu-Nyantekyi, London, 2013. Robert W. Richards, New York, 2011. Michael Atters Attree, Brighton, 2011. Kevin Wang and Minn Hur of HVRMINN, New York, 2013.