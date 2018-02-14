Let Them Eat Cake

Happy Valentine’s Day!
Maybe it’s because we’re dieting, but this Valentine’s Day, I’m not in the mood for flowers. Instead, all I can think about are these stunning flower cakes by U.K. baker Amy Swann.
“I am motivated to create beautiful objects inspired by things that I love. Growing up in the Welsh countryside, immersed in nature, has had a major impact on my work. Seeing flowers in their natural habitat, set in little country lanes, around waterfalls and wild mountains, I have an inherent understanding of the balance of nature and seasons and their unique magical qualities. I create flowers individually, line them up and then spend time on the composition as a florist would, putting a bouquet or arrangement together. It’s about the balance of light, shade, texture and scale.”
So who’s up for cake?
You can follow the talented Swann on her website, and on Facebook and Twitter.
All images property of Amy Swann.
February 14, 2018 at 9:44 am
Len and I had a very informal beach wedding. My friend made us her amazing carrot cake, and I wanted to put flowers on it. I got a bunch of beautiful flowers, and started “arranging” them all over the cake. It did not look like these. 😉 It ended up looking like a giant mound of smushed flowers. But it sure was yummy! (Once you took all those flowers off….) Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your beloved! We miss you guys!! ❤️
LikeLike
February 14, 2018 at 10:01 am
Oh my. Cutting into something as beautiful as these just doesn’t seem right. I am a little confused though. Are they real flowers or does she make them out of fondant etc,
LikeLike
February 14, 2018 at 10:31 am
These cakes are gorgeous. I had flowers on my wedding cake rather than a wedding topper.
LikeLike