Let Them Eat Cake

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Maybe it’s because we’re dieting, but this Valentine’s Day, I’m not in the mood for flowers. Instead, all I can think about are these stunning flower cakes by U.K. baker Amy Swann.

“I am motivated to create beautiful objects inspired by things that I love. Growing up in the Welsh countryside, immersed in nature, has had a major impact on my work. Seeing flowers in their natural habitat, set in little country lanes, around waterfalls and wild mountains, I have an inherent understanding of the balance of nature and seasons and their unique magical qualities. I create flowers individually, line them up and then spend time on the composition as a florist would, putting a bouquet or arrangement together. It’s about the balance of light, shade, texture and scale.”

So who’s up for cake?

You can follow the talented Swann on her website, and on Facebook and Twitter.

All images property of Amy Swann.