My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Let Them Eat Cake

by 3 Comments

Amy Swann

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Maybe it’s because we’re dieting, but this Valentine’s Day, I’m not in the mood for flowers. Instead, all I can think about are these stunning flower cakes by U.K. baker Amy Swann.

“I am motivated to create beautiful objects inspired by things that I love. Growing up in the Welsh countryside, immersed in nature, has had a major impact on my work. Seeing flowers in their natural habitat, set in little country lanes, around waterfalls and wild mountains, I have an inherent understanding of the balance of nature and seasons and their unique magical qualities. I create flowers individually, line them up and then spend time on the composition as a florist would, putting a bouquet or arrangement together. It’s about the balance of light, shade, texture and scale.”

So who’s up for cake?

You can follow the talented Swann on her website, and on Facebook and Twitter.

All images property of Amy Swann.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Let Them Eat Cake

Leave a comment

  1. Lisa DeCaro
    February 14, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Len and I had a very informal beach wedding. My friend made us her amazing carrot cake, and I wanted to put flowers on it. I got a bunch of beautiful flowers, and started “arranging” them all over the cake. It did not look like these. 😉 It ended up looking like a giant mound of smushed flowers. But it sure was yummy! (Once you took all those flowers off….) Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your beloved! We miss you guys!! ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    February 14, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Oh my. Cutting into something as beautiful as these just doesn’t seem right. I am a little confused though. Are they real flowers or does she make them out of fondant etc,

    Like

    Reply
  3. StellaKate Blue
    February 14, 2018 at 10:31 am

    These cakes are gorgeous. I had flowers on my wedding cake rather than a wedding topper.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s