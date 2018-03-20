The Artistic Philatelist

Diana Sudyka (pronounced soo-dee-kah) is an American illustrator and printmaker from whose work graces album covers, young adult books, concert posters, and original paintings. In the series I want to show you today, the artist starts with a European stamp, which she then incorporates into a fantasy painting. Using gouache, ink, and watercolor, Sudyka beautifully intertwines people and animals and landscapes and other natural elements to create something magical. Her work often includes hand-painted phrases, which add to the storybook-like effect of her pieces.

When Sudyka isn’t painting, she’s volunteering in the Chicago Field Museum of Natural History bird lab. I suspect that’s where she gets the inspiration for many of her natural elements.

“Her Instagram feed sometimes has a disproportionate amount of pictures of lichens and moss.” -About Diana Sudyka

You can check out all of Sudyka’s fanciful work on her website, and on Instagram and Facebook. You can also buy prints of her work on BigCartel.

All images property of Diana Sudyka.