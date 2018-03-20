My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Artistic Philatelist

by 16 Comments

stamp 0

Diana Sudyka

Diana Sudyka (pronounced soo-dee-kah) is an American illustrator and printmaker from whose work graces album covers, young adult books, concert posters, and original paintings. In the series I want to show you today, the artist starts with a European stamp, which she then incorporates into a fantasy painting. Using gouache, ink, and watercolor, Sudyka beautifully intertwines people and animals and landscapes and other natural elements to create something magical. Her work often includes hand-painted phrases, which add to the storybook-like effect of her pieces.

When Sudyka isn’t painting, she’s volunteering in the Chicago Field Museum of Natural History bird lab. I suspect that’s where she gets the inspiration for many of her natural elements.

“Her Instagram feed sometimes has a disproportionate amount of pictures of lichens and moss.” -About Diana Sudyka

You can check out all of Sudyka’s fanciful work on her website, and on Instagram and Facebook. You can also buy prints of her work on BigCartel.

All images property of Diana Sudyka.

stamp 1stamp 2stamp 2astamp 3stamp 4stamp 5stamp 6stamp 8

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

16 thoughts on “The Artistic Philatelist

Leave a comment

  2. Aak fictionspawn
    March 20, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Wow. Spectacular. Thanks for finding and sharing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    March 20, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Wonderful imagination that starts with a stamp. How unique.I especially like the three tiered forrest.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. trashonthemonocacy
    March 20, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Oh, my goodness, these are exactly how I think!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Anthony
    March 20, 2018 at 8:58 am

    That is a cool idea. I have been reading a few stamp blogs these days–it is weird how that synced up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 20, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Amazing! I love the magic realism of each scene and I love the fact they evolve from a stamp. I have a fondness for stamps thanks to my stamp collecting retired postman grandfather. I have gathered a lot of them for use in my own art, as collage materials, but tend to hoard them like they are treasure. Now I am feeling inspired to actually use them in my art projects and give them a new lease of life, though I am sure I won’t produce anything as spectacular as these illustrations.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s