The Artistic Philatelist

Diana Sudyka (pronounced soo-dee-kah) is an American illustrator and printmaker from whose work graces album covers, young adult books, concert posters, and original paintings. In the series I want to show you today, the artist starts with a European stamp, which she then incorporates into a fantasy painting. Using gouache, ink, and watercolor, Sudyka beautifully intertwines people and animals and landscapes and other natural elements to create something magical. Her work often includes hand-painted phrases, which add to the storybook-like effect of her pieces.
When Sudyka isn’t painting, she’s volunteering in the Chicago Field Museum of Natural History bird lab. I suspect that’s where she gets the inspiration for many of her natural elements.
“Her Instagram feed sometimes has a disproportionate amount of pictures of lichens and moss.” -About Diana Sudyka
You can check out all of Sudyka’s fanciful work on her website, and on Instagram and Facebook. You can also buy prints of her work on BigCartel.
All images property of Diana Sudyka.
March 20, 2018 at 6:22 am
Amazing imagination!
March 20, 2018 at 7:26 am
I absolutely agree!
March 20, 2018 at 7:51 am
Wow. Spectacular. Thanks for finding and sharing.
March 20, 2018 at 11:06 am
I’m glad you like it!
March 20, 2018 at 8:04 am
Wonderful imagination that starts with a stamp. How unique.I especially like the three tiered forrest.
March 20, 2018 at 11:06 am
Isn’t that beautiful? I love her imagination.
March 20, 2018 at 8:30 am
Oh, my goodness, these are exactly how I think!
March 20, 2018 at 11:08 am
That’s wild! Good for you!
March 20, 2018 at 8:58 am
That is a cool idea. I have been reading a few stamp blogs these days–it is weird how that synced up.
March 20, 2018 at 11:08 am
It is! I promise I didn’t buy your viewing history from Google.
March 20, 2018 at 8:30 pm
I would recommend checking out the punk philatelist here on WP. Not like this, but I am going to recommend your page to her, so I figure I should do it both ways.
March 20, 2018 at 8:38 pm
So fun! Link?
March 20, 2018 at 8:50 pm
Here it is
https://punkphilatelist.com/
March 20, 2018 at 10:04 pm
Oh, I’m going to love this!
March 20, 2018 at 1:39 pm
Amazing! I love the magic realism of each scene and I love the fact they evolve from a stamp. I have a fondness for stamps thanks to my stamp collecting retired postman grandfather. I have gathered a lot of them for use in my own art, as collage materials, but tend to hoard them like they are treasure. Now I am feeling inspired to actually use them in my art projects and give them a new lease of life, though I am sure I won’t produce anything as spectacular as these illustrations.
March 20, 2018 at 2:10 pm
How exciting! And I’m sure they will inspire good things in you!
