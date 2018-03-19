Barber Shop

I have long loved recorded versions of Samuel Barber’s Agnus Dei, so when I came across this flawless live recording by Vlaams Radio Koor (Flemish Radio Choir), I just about flipped my lid! Conducted by Marcus Creed, the choir’s recording gives me even more chills than usual. I’ve always thought Barber’s work has such beautiful stillness and power in it. And this beautiful choir and talented conductor have really done Barber justice.
Comprised of 130 amateur(!) singers, the choir was founded in 1937 by a popular Belgian public broadcaster.
Enjoy!
And their work with American conductor/composer Eric Whitacre is positively sublime!
March 19, 2018 at 7:20 am
Wow! They are an impressive choir. Their version of Agnus Dei gave me goosebumps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 19, 2018 at 8:53 am
Me, too. So yummy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 19, 2018 at 8:20 am
Wonderful! Love the hear a good choir.
Do you know about Robert Shafer,award winning conductor of the City Choir of Washington. ? He is the brother of my friend Ric Shafer ,the most misunderstood farmer of Dolly Farm in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Ric sold eggs for us way back when we had pasture hens. He raises fields of flowers, mostly Zinnias ( and he is color blind).
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 19, 2018 at 8:54 am
I have not! Thank you for the recommendation. I’ll check him out when I get home tonight. By the way “the most misunderstood farmer of Dolly Farm” is a book I would definitely read!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 19, 2018 at 9:18 am
No book but an interesting character of a man. Straggle hair,long mustache, generally un-kept appearance but like I said very misunderstood. Very smart, accomplished pianist ( which you would expect with a brother so talented). Haven’t talked to him in several years,since we stopped farming, but need to check up on him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 19, 2018 at 3:33 pm
He sounds like a great character!
LikeLike
March 19, 2018 at 9:49 am
Wow, I have chills too. You can’t get any better than a choir human voices. Thank you
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 19, 2018 at 3:34 pm
I’ve listened a number of times today, and it’s still magical.
LikeLike