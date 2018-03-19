My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Barber Shop

by 8 Comments

barber

Vlaams Radio Koor

I have long loved recorded versions of Samuel Barber’s Agnus Dei, so when I came across this flawless live recording by Vlaams Radio Koor (Flemish Radio Choir), I just about flipped my lid! Conducted by Marcus Creed, the choir’s recording gives me even more chills than usual. I’ve always thought Barber’s work has such beautiful stillness and power in it. And this beautiful choir and talented conductor have really done Barber justice.

Comprised of 130 amateur(!) singers, the choir was founded in 1937 by a popular Belgian public broadcaster.

Enjoy!

And their work with American conductor/composer Eric Whitacre is positively sublime!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Barber Shop

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 19, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Wow! They are an impressive choir. Their version of Agnus Dei gave me goosebumps.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    March 19, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Wonderful! Love the hear a good choir.
    Do you know about Robert Shafer,award winning conductor of the City Choir of Washington. ? He is the brother of my friend Ric Shafer ,the most misunderstood farmer of Dolly Farm in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Ric sold eggs for us way back when we had pasture hens. He raises fields of flowers, mostly Zinnias ( and he is color blind).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    March 19, 2018 at 9:18 am

    No book but an interesting character of a man. Straggle hair,long mustache, generally un-kept appearance but like I said very misunderstood. Very smart, accomplished pianist ( which you would expect with a brother so talented). Haven’t talked to him in several years,since we stopped farming, but need to check up on him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Sharon Mann
    March 19, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Wow, I have chills too. You can’t get any better than a choir human voices. Thank you

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s