Barber Shop

I have long loved recorded versions of Samuel Barber’s Agnus Dei, so when I came across this flawless live recording by Vlaams Radio Koor (Flemish Radio Choir), I just about flipped my lid! Conducted by Marcus Creed, the choir’s recording gives me even more chills than usual. I’ve always thought Barber’s work has such beautiful stillness and power in it. And this beautiful choir and talented conductor have really done Barber justice.

Comprised of 130 amateur(!) singers, the choir was founded in 1937 by a popular Belgian public broadcaster.

Enjoy!

And their work with American conductor/composer Eric Whitacre is positively sublime!