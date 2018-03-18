My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Fairy Tale Fashion

facon

Sylvie Facon

These are the gorgeous, beautifully-detailed gowns by French designer Sylvie Facon. Though some characterize her style as steampunk, I think it’s much more high fashion than any steampunk I’ve ever seen. Her one-of-a-kind designs employ complicated beading, hand-painting, and even, in one case, vintage book spines. But no matter how unexpected her materials, the gowns manage not to look costumey.

I tried to find out more about the artist, but it was all in French, and the combination of my high school French and Google translate resulted in a jumbled mess. So let’s just enjoy Ms. Facon’s artistry as something of a mystery.

You can look at more of the very talented Facon’s designs on her website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

21 thoughts on “Fairy Tale Fashion

Leave a comment

  2. roberta m
    March 18, 2018 at 6:54 am

    Each piece deserves reflection; more than just a second look. Incredible detail!

  3. bcparkison
    March 18, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Dreamy. Wonder what becomes of them?

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 18, 2018 at 10:16 am

    These costumes are exceptional even by the standards of theatrical costumery. I love the use of motifs and of visual texture. I am most drawn to the pieces that involve books.

  5. Anthony
    March 18, 2018 at 10:37 am

    All I can say is that once she has chosen a theme or design, she is fully committed. Definitely impressive.

  6. Yolanda Chavez Sherman
    March 18, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Stunning! You had me at fairytale. 🙂

  7. Diane
    March 18, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Gah. These. Are just fabulous!!!

  8. K.M. Sutton
    March 18, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    I am OBSESSED with these! So creative! ❤

  10. gardenqueen
    March 18, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Another great find! These are amazing.

