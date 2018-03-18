Fairy Tale Fashion

These are the gorgeous, beautifully-detailed gowns by French designer Sylvie Facon. Though some characterize her style as steampunk, I think it’s much more high fashion than any steampunk I’ve ever seen. Her one-of-a-kind designs employ complicated beading, hand-painting, and even, in one case, vintage book spines. But no matter how unexpected her materials, the gowns manage not to look costumey.

I tried to find out more about the artist, but it was all in French, and the combination of my high school French and Google translate resulted in a jumbled mess. So let’s just enjoy Ms. Facon’s artistry as something of a mystery.

You can look at more of the very talented Facon’s designs on her website.

All images property of Sylvie Facon.