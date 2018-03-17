No Singles Required

A follower sent me the first video below. Once I’d picked my jaw up off the floor, I got to Googling, and learned some stuff! You may think – as I did – that pole dancing is just for dimly-lit clubs and slightly naughty exercise classes, but you would be mistaken! Apparently, this is what’s known as pole art, and it’s a thing. I promise. It turns out there’s even a U.S. Pole Sports Federation (which is based in Vegas, so draw your own conclusions).

Peter Holoda, the beautiful dancer whose pole work inspired today’s post, has the longest legs and arms I’ve ever seen. And oh, the things he can do with them! It’s no wonder he cleans up at pole art competitions. This beautiful dancer’s extension is positively super-human, and his musicality is turning me green with envy.

You can follow the gorgeous and impossibly bendy Holoda on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Aerial pole? Who knew this was a thing?

