No Singles Required

A follower sent me the first video below. Once I’d picked my jaw up off the floor, I got to Googling, and learned some stuff! You may think – as I did – that pole dancing is just for dimly-lit clubs and slightly naughty exercise classes, but you would be mistaken! Apparently, this is what’s known as pole art, and it’s a thing. I promise. It turns out there’s even a U.S. Pole Sports Federation (which is based in Vegas, so draw your own conclusions).
Peter Holoda, the beautiful dancer whose pole work inspired today’s post, has the longest legs and arms I’ve ever seen. And oh, the things he can do with them! It’s no wonder he cleans up at pole art competitions. This beautiful dancer’s extension is positively super-human, and his musicality is turning me green with envy.
You can follow the gorgeous and impossibly bendy Holoda on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
Aerial pole? Who knew this was a thing?
There was a gymnast team of four or five ladies on a college team for made art on the pole. Beautiful stuff. Hal
That sounds wonderful!
You are right…I never knew this was an “art” form. And he does have very long arms and legs. Great control.
Great control is right. He must be all muscle.
That’s amazing and very impressive. I have never heard of ariel pole dancing either. It looks very dizzifying but extra impressive. I was interested to see him wearing socks in the second video. I would have thought that would inhibit the grip quality of his feet.
