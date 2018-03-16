My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Wizard of Windows

by 1 Comment

glass 0

Derek Schmid/StainedGlasswindows.com

Today, I’m thrilled to bring to you the gorgeous panels made by stained glass master Derek Schmid.

Hand crafted using Spectrum Stained Glass made in the U.S., the panels are one-of-a-kind, and many are custom orders. And unlike other stained glass makers I’ve profiled, this company sends the panels vinyl framed, insulated, pressed between two layers of window glass, and ready to install. Their legit windows combined with Schmid’s artistry make a powerful combination!

Both the website and the Etsy shop have pages and pages of original designs which can be purchased as is or customized. And clients are encouraged to request their own designs as well.

I’ve seen plenty of talented stained glass artists, and I’ve seen quite a few decorative insulated window companies, but I don’t think I’ve ever seem the two concepts come together so beautifully.

You can see more of Schmid’s spectacular designs on the company website (stainedglasswindows.com – now that’s a URL worth some $!) and in their Etsy shop.

All images property of Derek Schmid/StainedGlasswindows.com.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “The Wizard of Windows

Leave a comment

  1. K.M. Sutton
    March 16, 2018 at 5:23 am

    These are stunning! I have always had an obsession with stained glass windows. It is such a delicate yet gorgeous medium. ❤

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s