The Wizard of Windows

Today, I’m thrilled to bring to you the gorgeous panels made by stained glass master Derek Schmid.

Hand crafted using Spectrum Stained Glass made in the U.S., the panels are one-of-a-kind, and many are custom orders. And unlike other stained glass makers I’ve profiled, this company sends the panels vinyl framed, insulated, pressed between two layers of window glass, and ready to install. Their legit windows combined with Schmid’s artistry make a powerful combination!

Both the website and the Etsy shop have pages and pages of original designs which can be purchased as is or customized. And clients are encouraged to request their own designs as well.

I’ve seen plenty of talented stained glass artists, and I’ve seen quite a few decorative insulated window companies, but I don’t think I’ve ever seem the two concepts come together so beautifully.

You can see more of Schmid’s spectacular designs on the company website (stainedglasswindows.com – now that’s a URL worth some $!) and in their Etsy shop.

All images property of Derek Schmid/StainedGlasswindows.com.