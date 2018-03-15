My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 174: Inspirational?

by 4 Comments

inspire 0

This inspires me to get a mint.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

“If at first, you don’t succeed, then skydiving definitely isn’t for you.” Steven Wright

Today, we’re taking a (somewhat cynical) look at Etsy’s plethora of so-called inspirational shit stuff. The well-intentioned, the misguided, the misspelled, the just plain wrong. This junk usually makes me crazy, so today, I vent!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Now THIS is a sentiment I can get behind! By CuckooNestCreations

Bad, bad dreams

Very cute, but do you know what else is a box of sunshine? By FlirtyCreations

Truer words were never spoke. By DesignDivasWallArt

I hope this means you can write your own message and not that the wearer wants someone to make them over.

This is supposed to be for good luck, but I would have guessed virility…

Common sense is my favorite. By WorryFreeCreations

I assume this isn’t how they meant it, but this looks to me like a shut up bracelet.

Clearly a leftover from Etsy’s romantic Valentine’s day selection…

I wish I’d said this. By Prettygirlpostcards

“Peace comes from within.” Lovely. By Amywaltz

I think I can fly… (splat)

The next seven days are going to run me ragged. That’s why it’s call it a weak.

Inspirational quotes. I think I’m doing it wrong. By
MunchkinsNPumpkinsCo

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 174: Inspirational?

Leave a comment

  1. Sharon Mann
    March 15, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I’m laughing, thanks!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. trashonthemonocacy
    March 15, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I have to say, whenever someone writes “breath” when they mean “breathe,” some small part of me goes a little bonkers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s