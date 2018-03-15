Etsomnia™ 174: Inspirational?

This inspires me to get a mint.
“If at first, you don’t succeed, then skydiving definitely isn’t for you.” Steven Wright
Today, we’re taking a (somewhat cynical) look at Etsy’s plethora of so-called inspirational
shit stuff. The well-intentioned, the misguided, the misspelled, the just plain wrong. This junk usually makes me crazy, so today, I vent!
Bad, bad dreams
I hope this means you can write your own message and not that the wearer wants someone to make them over.
This is supposed to be for good luck, but I would have guessed virility…
I assume this isn’t how they meant it, but this looks to me like a shut up bracelet.
Clearly a leftover from Etsy’s romantic Valentine’s day selection…
“Peace comes from within.” Lovely. By Amywaltz
I think I can fly… (splat)
The next seven days are going to run me ragged. That’s why it’s call it a weak.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
March 15, 2018 at 8:47 am
