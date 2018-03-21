Igor Again

Never have I felt the need to write about the same artist three times, but the bug lover in me just cannot resist Igor Siwanowicz’s work. Back in 2014, I wrote about the scientist’s stunning insect pictures. Then in 2017, I wrote about his fascinating microscopic photography. This time, we are checking out his macro-photographs of caterpillars. I always liked the little buggers – their colors, their fuzziness, their method of locomotion – but I confess I haven’t spent much time looking at them up close. Luckily, these super-detailed photos let us take a really close look (without having to crawl around in the forest).
Siwanowicz has gotten up-close and personal with some of the kookiest caterpillars ever. I had no idea they were so wildly diverse! Much like the deep-sea WTFs I sometimes post about, these bugs look like they’re straight out of a scifi movie. I thought they had to be from some exotic rain forest, but I was really shocked to discover that many of his most bizarre subjects are native to the U.S.!
When he’s not creeping on the creepy crawlies, Siwanowicz is a neurobiologist at the Janelia Farm Research Campus in the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in Virginia.
You can see all of Siwanowicz’s glorious photos on Photo.net.
All images property of Igor Siwanowicz.
March 21, 2018 at 7:56 am
I love up close and personal. some of these are probably in my garden they just look different this way. great photos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 21, 2018 at 9:32 am
I found them really fascinating, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 21, 2018 at 7:58 am
You know…the movie industry steals from nature .
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 21, 2018 at 9:32 am
Ha! I suspect they would characterize it as “borrowing”…
LikeLike
March 21, 2018 at 9:14 am
So glad to see Igor back! Amazing photos!! It’s cool to know that these guys are living near us, in all their micro splendor.
LikeLike
March 21, 2018 at 9:33 am
“In all their micro splendor” is a truly lovely phrase!
LikeLike
March 21, 2018 at 10:51 am
These are amazing – the photographs and the caterpillars. My kids did not believe they were real at first. Now they want to adopt the one with the red spiked pompoms on his head.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 21, 2018 at 2:53 pm
I love that one! That would be fun. Of course, they’re only caterpillars for a little while, but I’m sure whatever they turn into is equally amazing.
LikeLike