Etsomnia™ 175: Everything Must Go!

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Even the most successful retail establishments have a clearance rack, so today, it’s “everything must go!” And happily, it’s not all poop slime and tooth brooches and other garbage. Mostly, sure, but there’s some really wonderful stuff in there if you have the time to look!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!