Etsomnia™ 175: Everything Must Go!

by 18 Comments

I know why this didn’t sell. Somebody put that baby together wrong. That is not where the leg goes.

Even the most successful retail establishments have a clearance rack, so today, it’s “everything must go!” And happily, it’s not all poop slime and tooth brooches and other garbage. Mostly, sure, but there’s some really wonderful stuff in there if you have the time to look!

The description says “whimsical” but the eyes say “help me.”

This is meant to be a “Spanish Fascinator,” but it looks more like a head saddle. And the less said about that, the better.

Even on clearance, I can’t afford it, but still wowie! By JewelLUXEclassic

It’s a mystery why this “gourmet cupcake soap” didn’t sell, but I have a theory. I’ll bet you can guess what it is.

What? This didn’t sell? What a shame! All those Muppets died for nothing!

I love vintage fashion, but when I look at the dimensions, I think if I went back in time, I’d look like this. By TheBlackVelvets

While our parents made us wear ugly crap like this. I expect you young people to make better choices.

Hard to believe this one didn’t sell. It would be the perfect job interview accessory.

Looks like I’m not the only one who spent the winter only shaving above the boots!

I try hard not to buy more tote bags, but I might have to make an exception in this case! By SurlyBirdBoutique

Turns out that if an alien and an owl had a baby, it wouldn’t sell.

Most scents bother me, but I can’t imagine the size of the headache this soap made of many different scented soap scraps would induce. Ugh.

Okay, I know that it’s a slouchy beanie, but does anyone else see an angry sea otter?

I would characterize this as more irritating than fascinating.

Welcome… to my small intestines

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

18 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 175: Everything Must Go!

Leave a comment

  1. wonderwall360blog
    March 22, 2018 at 6:23 am

    Ha pulled into post by cute baby face, did not notice the leg!

  3. Elizabeth
    March 22, 2018 at 8:50 am

    I need that finger pin. Wow.

  4. Alison and Don
    March 22, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Oh Donna I love your wit! ‘m trying not to actually laugh out loud while Don is meditating.
    Alison

  5. Ellie P.
    March 22, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Absolutely hilarious, the idiotic stuff you find on Etsy!!! I howled at the baby parts – and the finger brooch!!

  6. Jess T.
    March 22, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Love your little comments. I’m dying of laughter XD

  7. Peg Stueber-Temp and Tea
    March 22, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    And here, I took the Etsy sale event seriously, and put a 15% off tag on my chainmail ducks.

    Guess I should have marked down some of my learners pieces, eh?

