Etsomnia™ 175: Everything Must Go!

I know why this didn’t sell. Somebody put that baby together wrong. That is not where the leg goes.
Even the most successful retail establishments have a clearance rack, so today, it’s “everything must go!” And happily, it’s not all poop slime and tooth brooches and other garbage. Mostly, sure, but there’s some really wonderful stuff in there if you have the time to look!
The description says “whimsical” but the eyes say “help me.”
This is meant to be a “Spanish Fascinator,” but it looks more like a head saddle. And the less said about that, the better.
It’s a mystery why this “gourmet cupcake soap” didn’t sell, but I have a theory. I’ll bet you can guess what it is.
What? This didn’t sell? What a shame! All those Muppets died for nothing!
I love vintage fashion, but when I look at the dimensions, I think if I went back in time, I’d look like this. By TheBlackVelvets
While our parents made us wear ugly crap like this. I expect you young people to make better choices.
Hard to believe this one didn’t sell. It would be the perfect job interview accessory.
Looks like I’m not the only one who spent the winter only shaving above the boots!
I try hard not to buy more tote bags, but I might have to make an exception in this case! By SurlyBirdBoutique
Turns out that if an alien and an owl had a baby, it wouldn’t sell.
Most scents bother me, but I can’t imagine the size of the headache this soap made of many different scented soap scraps would induce. Ugh.
Okay, I know that it’s a slouchy beanie, but does anyone else see an angry sea otter?
I would characterize this as more irritating than fascinating.
Welcome… to my small intestines
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
March 22, 2018 at 6:23 am
Ha pulled into post by cute baby face, did not notice the leg!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2018 at 9:16 am
That is one cute baby face!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2018 at 8:06 am
Twisted minds ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2018 at 9:17 am
Or just very different ones. It takes all kinds…
LikeLike
March 22, 2018 at 8:50 am
I need that finger pin. Wow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2018 at 9:17 am
Job interview coming up?
LikeLike
March 22, 2018 at 10:18 am
Oh Donna I love your wit! ‘m trying not to actually laugh out loud while Don is meditating.
Alison
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2018 at 10:26 am
Thank you, Alison! It’s nice to be appreciated!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2018 at 1:58 pm
Absolutely hilarious, the idiotic stuff you find on Etsy!!! I howled at the baby parts – and the finger brooch!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2018 at 6:04 pm
Honestly. If I could’ve sure it were a middle finger, I might buy it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2018 at 6:06 pm
😁😁😁
LikeLike
March 22, 2018 at 2:17 pm
Love your little comments. I’m dying of laughter XD
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2018 at 6:04 pm
Thank you! That’s my goal!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2018 at 4:23 pm
And here, I took the Etsy sale event seriously, and put a 15% off tag on my chainmail ducks.
Guess I should have marked down some of my learners pieces, eh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2018 at 6:05 pm
Chain mail ducks sound awesome (and would also make a great band name). I’m certain I’d love them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2018 at 6:12 pm
I found your stuff, and it’s incredible! How on earth do you achieve such complex shapes with jump rings? Your poor hands! The Möbius fidget toys are my fave, but I really enjoyed it all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2018 at 7:10 pm
Thank you!
I actually got lucky with the ducks. I was going for an entirely different form, and the weave decided it wanted to curve JUUUUST right. Looked at the thing I’d made, and said…’well, it kinda looks like a rubber duck. Just needs a head.
I can do a head…
and TAAA-Daaa! it’s a ducky 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2018 at 7:40 pm
I love it when things work out like that!
LikeLiked by 1 person