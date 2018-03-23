The Real Angry Birds

Dear Readers,
It seems I have acquired a troll. In a fit of pique (or boredom), someone went through and gave a large number of my posts a rating of very poor. Though these shenanigans merely boost my clicks and don’t actually hurt anything, I use stars and likes to gauge what my readers want, so it’s frustrating to get so many arbitrary ratings. Therefore, I thought this was a good time to mention that if you like something I post, I would be grateful if you’d give it a favorable rating. If you dislike a post, I would be equally grateful if you’d rate it accordingly. The more honest, legitimate ratings I get from my readers, the better the blog will be. Thanks, lovelies!
If it seems like I’m posting a lot about birds lately, it’s because I’m homesick for my little house on the wildlife refuge. I love living in the city, but the only birds I see are pigeons. I’ll try to dial it down, but not today!
Finnish nature photographer Ossi Saarinen takes pictures of all kinds of wildlife, but it’s his grumpy-looking bird photos that are always the most popular. Fully aware of the effect they have, the 21-year-old Saarinen likes to go for the creatures with the most personality.
I love how much Saarinen’s enjoyment of his subjects comes through. It’s thrilling to find a young and talented photographer with such a great sense of humor!
You can follow the very talented Saarinen on Instagram.
All images property of Ossi Saarinen.
March 23, 2018 at 6:32 am
I love photos of birds and these photos do seem to capture their personalities perfectly. I have been unaware of the star rating system even though it is right there in plain sight. I’ll try to revisit some of my favorite blogs this weekend and rate them.
March 23, 2018 at 7:26 am
That’s very kind, Kate, but I’m sure you have better things to do with your time. I’m just hoping to encourage people to use it going forward so I can get a better sense of what’s resonating with the readers. Have a great weekend!
March 23, 2018 at 7:28 am
What’s not to like?
March 23, 2018 at 8:41 am
It’s the internet. There will always be someone looking for a reason to be butt hurt.
March 23, 2018 at 7:32 am
People with too much time on their hands and too much nastiness in their hearts… hmmmm. I prefer the birds. ❤️
March 23, 2018 at 8:41 am
Me, too! Love you, lady. Kiss your people for me.
March 23, 2018 at 8:32 am
Love the little guy in the lower left photo–those spots and that expression–precious!
March 23, 2018 at 9:12 am
Aren’t they fantastic? I love him, too!
March 23, 2018 at 9:06 am
Haha, I don’t think I ever saw ‘grumpy bird’ pics before!
March 23, 2018 at 9:12 am
This kid has quite an eye!
March 23, 2018 at 9:34 am
Beautiful post today, regardless of the negativity you experienced.
March 23, 2018 at 10:02 am
Thank you! It’s one of the perils of the internet. I don’t take it too seriously. Have a great weekend!
March 23, 2018 at 10:39 am
These are absolutely beautiful!
March 23, 2018 at 3:34 pm
They’re so darned cute!
March 23, 2018 at 10:47 am
Ughh I am sorry hun! People have way to much time on their hands! And while I am not a huge fan of birds (thank you Central Park Pigeons) I do love these pictures! ❤
March 23, 2018 at 3:35 pm
I feel precisely as you do about pigeons, but I’ve become something of a fan of other birds. (At least the cute ones.) And don’t worry. I’m told you’re not really someone until you have a troll.
March 23, 2018 at 1:36 pm
Beautiful portraits. Don’t you just love to see little plump birds on spindly legs? It’s one of my favourite things.
As for the star ratings, I honestly had never noticed that was a thing. Seriously. I have been blogging and reading blogs for four years and had never noticed. I am sorry you have someone who is being a sour-puss. I have used the stars for the first time to give you the full five stars for this post and can assure you I would have given you the full star rating for every post of yours I have ever read. I hope that mitigates against the grumpy mare who gave you low scores.
March 23, 2018 at 3:36 pm
That’s very kind! Thank you. I’m not fussed about it, but it seemed like a good opportunity to ask people for feedback. I really do listen (as long as you’re not calling me and my readers names, that is).
