Open Door Dreaming

Karen Davis/Open Door Dreaming

Today, I bring you the gorgeous videos by Missouri nature photographer Karen Davis. I found her when a friend posted the entirely hypnotic video below. Beloved and I watched it twice, and we actually had to force ourselves go adult rather than watching the pelican ballet again (and again).

 

I’m completely entranced by how close she gets to these gorgeous creatures. We see a lot of these same birds when we’re kayaking in Jamaica Bay, but not in such profusion. It makes me think Missouri is a place my camera and I need to go!

 

I know at least part of it must be her lens, but she still must be quite close. You can hear the birds perfectly!

 

Okay, that is a pretty magnificent lens…

 

And either she’s amazingly patient, or she’s got great timing!

 

As the videos played, I read her descriptions, and I realized she’s hanging out in bird blinds. That’s how she does it!

 

If you find yourself getting stressed, I really recommend that you take a little time to watch some of Davis’s videos. There are loads more videos, plus photos, too, on the Open Door Dreaming Facebook page and on Instagram. Enjoy!

 

 

