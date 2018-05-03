My OBT

Etsomnia™ 181: The OOAK Wedding Issue

OOAK wedding cuff. Sometimes, Etsy can render even me speechless.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s been a while since I did a wedding-themed Etsomnia™ post, and it just felt like time. I thought this post could explore OOAK wedding stuff. OOAK (one of a kind, in case you didn’t know) is one of those terms that often takes a terrible turn on Etsy. And when my initial search turned up the criminally-ugly item above, I knew I was onto something. Handmade items like cake toppers, ring bearer pillowsboutonnieresdressesgifts, engagement rings, they all put the uh-oh in OOAK.

This morganite, diamond, and rose gold ring set is making me weak in the knees! By MinimalVS (This one, too!)

I am somewhat comforted by the fact that there’s only one of these. Somewhat.

Etsy, for all your anteater-themed wedding cake needs.

You know what I’ve never read in the New York Times Style Section wedding announcements? “…And the bride carried garbage.”

This is taking “shotgun wedding” a little bit literally, isn’t it?

How lovely! By SketchedInStoneArt

The description says this wedding ring is a Victorian carved ivory rose, but all I can see is molar.

Q. What’s your wedding theme?
A. Pond scum.

If you receive these personalized shackles from your intended as a wedding gift, I’d start working on an escape plan.

When steampunk is good, there’s nothing better! Love these cake toppers by TheLostKey

What a great groomsman gift! By CustomBobblehadsEtsy

And then this happened. Another unfortunate steampunk fashion victim.

If these are the bride’s shoes, I can just imagine the rest of the wedding!

