Made in Brooklyn

I have long thought that the best-tasting food is made with love in it. Love for the people who are eating it, love for the people who inspired it, love for the originator of the recipe, love for the art of cooking, whatever. Happy food tastes better than unhappy food.

Lucali in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, has long been one of the hottest pizza joints in New York. And though it’s hard to believe considering his success, chef/owner Mark Iacono never even considered cooking for a living before he opened the place. But though he started in 2006 as a restaurant novice, Iacono’s pizza joint was an instant success, and has remained one to this day, both nearly impossible achievements in the notoriously-difficult New York restaurant world. What makes it even crazier is the fact that the place has survived all this time as a BYOB. No liquor license? How do they survive?

Frequented by neighbors and celebrities like Jay Z and Beyoncé alike, Lucali is touted as the hands-down best place for a margherita pie. And you know how seriously New York takes its pizza!

Here’s a great mini-documentary featuring Iacono talking about his restaurant’s roots and what it means to him. If you find yourself in Brooklyn, go check out Lucali!