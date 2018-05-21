My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Creatures of Light

by 6 Comments

Photo credit: NOAA.

I can never get enough of the ocean. The rougher things get up here on land, the more I think about the sea. I think Sebastian said it best…

“Under the sea
Under the sea
Darling it’s better
Down where it’s wetter
Take it from me
Up on the shore they work all day
Out in the sun they slave away
While we devotin’
Full time to floatin’
Under the sea”

Samuel E. Wright, Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid

After a particularly trying day, I was attempting to lower my blood pressure by watching a playlist of nature documentaries, and on came upon a beautiful Nova documentary about bioluminescent sea life called “Creatures of Light: The Incredible Glowing Creatures of the Deep Sea.” Even the title relaxed me. I thought I’d share it with you!

You can watch all of Nova’s wonderful documentaries on their website.

And because I’m a total sponge once I get started, while I was reading about bioluminescence, I came across this wonderful Ted Talk by expert Edith Widder.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Creatures of Light

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    May 21, 2018 at 9:00 am

    There is so much we don’t know about in this world. This would be a fun thing to study.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Ellie P.
    May 21, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Wow! (So many of my comments on your posts start with Wow!) This one takes the cake; cue Twilight Zone theme! That fish with all the sharp teeth? Gives piranhas a run for their money! I wouldn’t want to meet it in a dark alley… assuming there are alleys in the ocean… you know what I mean! 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 21, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Oooooh. Both look fascinating. I am going to come back later and watch with my squids.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s