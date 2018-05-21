I can never get enough of the ocean. The rougher things get up here on land, the more I think about the sea. I think Sebastian said it best…
“Under the sea
Under the sea
Darling it’s better
Down where it’s wetter
Take it from me
Up on the shore they work all day
Out in the sun they slave away
While we devotin’
Full time to floatin’
Under the sea”
Samuel E. Wright, Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid
After a particularly trying day, I was attempting to lower my blood pressure by watching a playlist of nature documentaries, and on came upon a beautiful Nova documentary about bioluminescent sea life called “Creatures of Light: The Incredible Glowing Creatures of the Deep Sea.” Even the title relaxed me. I thought I’d share it with you!
You can watch all of Nova’s wonderful documentaries on their website.
And because I’m a total sponge once I get started, while I was reading about bioluminescence, I came across this wonderful Ted Talk by expert Edith Widder.
May 21, 2018 at 9:00 am
There is so much we don’t know about in this world. This would be a fun thing to study.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 21, 2018 at 9:28 am
I’m with you! I sometimes wonder if I wasn’t meant to be a marine biologist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 21, 2018 at 12:10 pm
Wow! (So many of my comments on your posts start with Wow!) This one takes the cake; cue Twilight Zone theme! That fish with all the sharp teeth? Gives piranhas a run for their money! I wouldn’t want to meet it in a dark alley… assuming there are alleys in the ocean… you know what I mean! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 21, 2018 at 1:27 pm
I’ll take a wow from you any day! I know what you mean about how monstrous some of those creatures look. Stuff of nightmares!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 21, 2018 at 12:58 pm
Oooooh. Both look fascinating. I am going to come back later and watch with my squids.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 21, 2018 at 1:28 pm
Hahaha. That’s adorable. I think you’re really going to enjoy them. They made me wonder if it’s too late for me to become a biologist…
LikeLike