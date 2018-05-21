I can never get enough of the ocean. The rougher things get up here on land, the more I think about the sea. I think Sebastian said it best…

“Under the sea

Under the sea

Darling it’s better

Down where it’s wetter

Take it from me

Up on the shore they work all day

Out in the sun they slave away

While we devotin’

Full time to floatin’

Under the sea” Samuel E. Wright, Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid

After a particularly trying day, I was attempting to lower my blood pressure by watching a playlist of nature documentaries, and on came upon a beautiful Nova documentary about bioluminescent sea life called “Creatures of Light: The Incredible Glowing Creatures of the Deep Sea.” Even the title relaxed me. I thought I’d share it with you!

You can watch all of Nova’s wonderful documentaries on their website.

And because I’m a total sponge once I get started, while I was reading about bioluminescence, I came across this wonderful Ted Talk by expert Edith Widder.