My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

One at a Time

by Leave a comment

tor 0

Erickson Woodworking

When I saw the ergonomic furniture that Erickson Woodworking had on display at the Architectural Digest Design Show, I was immediately attracted to their smooth, graceful, organic-looking lines and their modern-meets-mid-century sensibilities. At the suggestion of Tor Erickson, I sat in one of their beautiful chairs, and I was really impressed with how instantly, surprisingly comfortable it felt. But when I finally got around to looking on their website and learning their story, I officially became a fan.

“Our story starts with a young man from Nebraska who decided he didn’t want to be a dentist after all…” Our Story, Erickson Woodworking

So cute! They’re not only talented furniture makers; they’re also good storytellers!

“Erickson Woodworking builds some 75 pieces of furniture a year, mostly chairs and tables. Our work is represented in various collections, including the Smithsonian’s Renwick Gallery, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Yale University Art Gallery. We still build every piece by hand, one piece at a time, just like Robert did more than 40 years ago. We believe in craft, in investing everything in our work. We believe in service, not only to those who patronize our work, but also to our community, our employees, and to the woods and mountains around us. We believe in beauty, in a fair curve and in perfect proportions.”

I love that they make only 75 pieces per year. It’s no wonder their furniture feels so organic.

You can see all of Erickson Woodworking’s gorgeous pieces on their website.

All images property of Erickson Woodworking.

 

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s