Cliffhanger

Designed by Madrid-based architecture firm GilBartolomé, the phenomenally sexy Casa del Acantilado (Cliff House) in Salobreña, Spain, is a private residence with loads of attitude. Built into a cliff, the home features loads of quirks like the all-glass bedroom balconies which look from below like jewels, the freeform pool which looks out over the adjacent village and the sea below, and most notably the one-of-a-kind undulating zinc tiled roof.

“The form of the house and the metallic roof produces a calculated aesthetic ambiguity between the natural and the artificial, between the skin of a dragon set in the ground, when seen from below, and the waves of the sea, when seen from above.” – Pablo Gil and Jaime Bartolomé, GilBartolomé architects

I love heights, and ocean views, but with its nearly-vertical 42° landscape and steep, rocky incline to the sea below, it seems like kind of a risky place to raise a family. It sure is gorgeous, though!