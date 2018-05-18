Food blogger Adeline Waugh creates gorgeous, heathy snacks she calls mermaid toast (and sometimes unicorn toast), and they look magically delicious! The gorgeous pink-, purple-, and blue-hued vegan treats start with almond-milk cream cheese. After picking her color palette, she colors the spread using organic dyes, then spreads the cheese on sprouted flaxseed toast. Her beautiful creations are enhanced with other healthy ingredients including beet juice, turmeric, spirulina, and blueberry powder.
I’m not sure I’m entirely on board with some of her flavor choices, but I can’t fault the look of her beautiful food!
You can see all Waugh’s gorgeous creations on her Instagram VibrantAndPure.
All images property of Adeline Waugh/VibrantAndPure.
May 18, 2018 at 8:37 am
Too pretty to eat. I love the one with the stars.
May 18, 2018 at 8:46 am
I think that’s my favorite, too!
May 18, 2018 at 8:48 am
But you’re a bakery! I thought we non-bakers would say it’s too pretty to eat, and you would tell us that eating it is half the experience! LOL
May 18, 2018 at 10:07 am
I’m good at tasty. I’m terrible at making pretty! My creations look like they’ve had a hard life.
May 18, 2018 at 9:51 am
You had me at mermaid! These are gorgeous! Way to pretty to eat! 🙂 ❤
May 18, 2018 at 10:39 am
So fun and pretty!
