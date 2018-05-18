My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Mermaid Toast

by

mermaid-toast-freeyork-14

Adeline Waugh

Food blogger Adeline Waugh creates gorgeous, heathy snacks she calls mermaid toast (and sometimes unicorn toast), and they look magically delicious! The gorgeous pink-, purple-, and blue-hued vegan treats start with almond-milk cream cheese. After picking her color palette, she colors the spread using organic dyes, then spreads the cheese on sprouted flaxseed toast. Her beautiful creations are enhanced with other healthy ingredients including beet juice, turmeric, spirulina, and blueberry powder.

I’m not sure I’m entirely on board with some of her flavor choices, but I can’t fault the look of her beautiful food!

You can see all Waugh’s gorgeous creations on her Instagram VibrantAndPure.

All images property of Adeline Waugh/VibrantAndPure.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Mermaid Toast

Leave a comment

  1. highdesertbakery
    May 18, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Too pretty to eat. I love the one with the stars.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. K.M. Sutton
    May 18, 2018 at 9:51 am

    You had me at mermaid! These are gorgeous! Way to pretty to eat! 🙂 ❤

    Like

    Reply
  3. Jodi
    May 18, 2018 at 10:39 am

    So fun and pretty!

    Like

    Reply

