Food blogger Adeline Waugh creates gorgeous, heathy snacks she calls mermaid toast (and sometimes unicorn toast), and they look magically delicious! The gorgeous pink-, purple-, and blue-hued vegan treats start with almond-milk cream cheese. After picking her color palette, she colors the spread using organic dyes, then spreads the cheese on sprouted flaxseed toast. Her beautiful creations are enhanced with other healthy ingredients including beet juice, turmeric, spirulina, and blueberry powder.

I’m not sure I’m entirely on board with some of her flavor choices, but I can’t fault the look of her beautiful food!

You can see all Waugh’s gorgeous creations on her Instagram VibrantAndPure.

All images property of Adeline Waugh/VibrantAndPure.