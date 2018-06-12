Victorian With a Twist

Russian bas relief artist Goga Tandashvili creates magnificent, large-scale installations in interior spaces. They’re so lush and complex, I’d love to see them up close (though I do have sympathy for whoever has to dust them…).

Like the artists of the 18th and 19th centuries, Tandashvili’s themes include peacocks, flowers, and flourishes, but his bas relief work also incorporates subtle modern touches that make it entirely new. By constantly building up and carving away plaster, the artist creates works that feel like they’ve always been a part of the wall. And the talented Tandashvili is as generous with his art as he is skilled. You can take a bas relief class with the master and learn how to create your own wall sculptures!

You can follow Tandashvili on Facebook.

All images property of Goga Tandashvili.