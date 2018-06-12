Victorian With a Twist

My OBT

Goga Tandashvili

Russian bas relief artist Goga Tandashvili creates magnificent, large-scale installations in interior spaces. They’re so lush and complex, I’d love to see them up close (though I do have sympathy for whoever has to dust them…).

Like the artists of the 18th and 19th centuries, Tandashvili’s themes include peacocks, flowers, and flourishes, but his bas relief work also incorporates subtle modern touches that make it entirely new. By constantly building up and carving away plaster, the artist creates works that feel like they’ve always been a part of the wall. And the talented Tandashvili is as generous with his art as he is skilled. You can take a bas relief class with the master and learn how to create your own wall sculptures!

You can follow Tandashvili on Facebook.

All images property of Goga Tandashvili.

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 12, 2018 at 6:45 am

    I appreciate the skill and talent of the artist and I really love the melding of a traditional form with a more contemporary twist. However, this is all a bit fussy for my taste and I really can’t get my mind to move past the dusting aspect. I also grew up in a house with artex (textured plaster) walls and ceilings and have never been able to abide that since. Childhood decor trauma. It’s real.

  2. bcparkison
    June 12, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Oh….Be still my heart. He is a master Just of I’m sure a diying art. Wow!

  3. Graysbygrace
    June 12, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Adding this to how I want my house to be like!

  4. Diane
    June 12, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Just gorgeous!!! I especially love the birds. And you can dust using a hair dryer: a relocation program.

