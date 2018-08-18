My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The All-Seeing Eye

by 6 Comments

neeyellow

Shaun Mckenzie, A.K.A. Neeyellow

Recently featured by George Takei on his always-interesting Facebook feed, this is the astonishingly photo-real drawing of artist Shaun Mckenzie, A.K.A. Neeyellow. Using only Faber Castell Polychromos colored pencils on Stonehenge paper 250gsm, Neeyellow is able to replicate photos in the most incredible way. I can remember my first attempts at painting where I tried to train myself to see all the different colors and shades in everyday objects, but he sees things I can’t, no matter how hard I try!

I wasn’t able to find out anything about the young artist, but judging by his skill, I imagine that will change soon.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to be content with the time-lapse videos of his works in progress.

You can follow Neeyellow on his YouTube channel and on Instagram and Facebook.

All images property of Shaun Mckenzie/Neeyellow.

 

 

 

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “The All-Seeing Eye

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    August 18, 2018 at 8:46 am

    The eyes have it. Just Wow !Incredible talent.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 18, 2018 at 9:23 am

    That’s very impressive. The ability to recognize exactly which pencil is right for that specific area of the portrait is pretty astounding.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.