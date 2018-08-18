The All-Seeing Eye

Recently featured by George Takei on his always-interesting Facebook feed, this is the astonishingly photo-real drawing of artist Shaun Mckenzie, A.K.A. Neeyellow. Using only Faber Castell Polychromos colored pencils on Stonehenge paper 250gsm, Neeyellow is able to replicate photos in the most incredible way. I can remember my first attempts at painting where I tried to train myself to see all the different colors and shades in everyday objects, but he sees things I can’t, no matter how hard I try!

I wasn’t able to find out anything about the young artist, but judging by his skill, I imagine that will change soon.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to be content with the time-lapse videos of his works in progress.

You can follow Neeyellow on his YouTube channel and on Instagram and Facebook.

All images property of Shaun Mckenzie/Neeyellow.