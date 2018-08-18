The All-Seeing Eye

Recently featured by George Takei on his always-interesting Facebook feed, this is the astonishingly photo-real drawing of artist Shaun Mckenzie, A.K.A. Neeyellow. Using only Faber Castell Polychromos colored pencils on Stonehenge paper 250gsm, Neeyellow is able to replicate photos in the most incredible way. I can remember my first attempts at painting where I tried to train myself to see all the different colors and shades in everyday objects, but he sees things I can’t, no matter how hard I try!
I wasn’t able to find out anything about the young artist, but judging by his skill, I imagine that will change soon.
In the meantime, we’ll just have to be content with the time-lapse videos of his works in progress.
You can follow Neeyellow on his YouTube channel and on Instagram and Facebook.
All images property of Shaun Mckenzie/Neeyellow.
August 18, 2018 at 8:46 am
The eyes have it. Just Wow !Incredible talent.
August 18, 2018 at 8:58 am
Indeed!
August 18, 2018 at 1:23 pm
Have I told you about my friend Dina Kowel. She does really real pet portraits. Like I said…It is in the eyes.
August 18, 2018 at 9:23 am
That’s very impressive. The ability to recognize exactly which pencil is right for that specific area of the portrait is pretty astounding.
August 18, 2018 at 11:24 am
That’s a great point! I was wondering how many colors they sell.i doubt my box of 80-something could accomplish those subtle gradiations of skin tone, no matter how masterful the artist.
August 18, 2018 at 1:56 pm
Coloured pencils are the art medium I suck most in. True fact. My pencil colouring has not developed since I was 10.
