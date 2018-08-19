Words and Pictures

There have been a lot of photographers I’ve admired and shared since I started this blog, but this is the first time the photos come complete with charming anecdotes.

Travel and landscape photographer Aaron Jenkin aims to transport his viewers, and to inspire them to explore the world for themselves. He uses an “advanced method of exposure blending (whatever that means) to tell a story. But even better, he also shares the actual stories behind his magnificent photos!

Jenkin tells that he took the photo above at the Nugget Point Lighthouse, one of his favorite spots in New Zealand.

“We scrambled up the cliff and perched on the edge. Huddled under a blanket we watched the shooting stars high above and listened to the waves crash far below. We stayed for the best part of 7 hours waiting for the Milky Way to rise above the horizon and line up. It was quite windy so at times I was pretty scared my camera or one of us would be blown off the cliff.. Everyone/everything was fine.”

What a great description! I can imagine just how that must have felt. If you want to know how it feels for real, Jenkin offers periodic night photography workshops in his native Cornwall.

You can see and purchase Jenkin’s jaw-dropping photos on his website, and you can (and should) follow his travels and read his stories on Facebook and Instagram.

All images property of Aaron Jenkin.