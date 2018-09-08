My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Wearable Fairy Tales

by 5 Comments

neck

LaliBlue

These diorama necklaces by LaliBlue made my inner little girl go squee! Based in Spain, the company has been handcrafting beautiful wearable art and decor since 2006, all designed and made by best friends Gemma Arnal Jericó and Cristina Arnau Tena. The series I’m most intrigued by is their fairy tale jewelry, but they cover a wide assortment of other subjects as well, including movies, fantasy characters, and animals.

“We love all the process: imagining, doing research and then creating,” they wrote on Bored Panda. “We work with different materials: cast metal, wood and resin. All the working process is made by us, without no intermediaries.”

Adorably, their jewelry is “dedicated to women who still feel as little girls inside.” That’s me in a nutshell! If you have the time, I recommend you watch the whole slideshow below. The details on these pieces are amazing!

You can view and purchase LaliBlue’s beautiful work on their website and Etsy, and you can follow them on Facebook.

All images property of LaliBlue.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Wearable Fairy Tales

Leave a comment

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 8, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    These appeal to me too. I love myths and fairytales so they appeal to me on that level but I also really like the mixture of illustration and woodwork.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.