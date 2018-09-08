Wearable Fairy Tales

These diorama necklaces by LaliBlue made my inner little girl go squee! Based in Spain, the company has been handcrafting beautiful wearable art and decor since 2006, all designed and made by best friends Gemma Arnal Jericó and Cristina Arnau Tena. The series I’m most intrigued by is their fairy tale jewelry, but they cover a wide assortment of other subjects as well, including movies, fantasy characters, and animals.

“We love all the process: imagining, doing research and then creating,” they wrote on Bored Panda. “We work with different materials: cast metal, wood and resin. All the working process is made by us, without no intermediaries.”

Adorably, their jewelry is “dedicated to women who still feel as little girls inside.” That’s me in a nutshell! If you have the time, I recommend you watch the whole slideshow below. The details on these pieces are amazing!

You can view and purchase LaliBlue’s beautiful work on their website and Etsy, and you can follow them on Facebook.

All images property of LaliBlue.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.