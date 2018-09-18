Pocket Fillers

My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

I believe I have mentioned before how much I love wee things. I love giving them and I love getting them When I unpacked the decorative bits and baubles we’d put in storage during our time in the city, it felt like Christmas morning. So when I saw the Etsy shop DuozeeToo, I was instantly in love! The shop’s slogan is “Small is fun,” and I couldn’t agree more.

Though they pack a lot of character in a very small package, these adorables are priced between $3 and $23 – a perfect price point for a just-because present! I recommend you shop with abandon. That’s certainly what I’ll be doing!

You can shop the collection on Etsy.

All images property of DuozeeToo.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  2. janhaltn
    September 18, 2018 at 7:18 am

    All of them are so cute. I fear my cat would find them interesting also.

  4. onecreativefamily
    September 18, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Cute, I can see why you collect these. Some items make you just smile and you just need them.

  5. Lisa DeCaro
    September 18, 2018 at 8:40 am

    I have boxes full of tiny things that have been collected as part of a dollhouse that my great grandfather built for my mother in the 40s. i hate that they are in boxes. I think you guys should come for a visit and go shopping in my storage room. 😉

