Pocket Fillers

I believe I have mentioned before how much I love wee things. I love giving them and I love getting them When I unpacked the decorative bits and baubles we’d put in storage during our time in the city, it felt like Christmas morning. So when I saw the Etsy shop DuozeeToo, I was instantly in love! The shop’s slogan is “Small is fun,” and I couldn’t agree more.

Though they pack a lot of character in a very small package, these adorables are priced between $3 and $23 – a perfect price point for a just-because present! I recommend you shop with abandon. That’s certainly what I’ll be doing!

You can shop the collection on Etsy.

All images property of DuozeeToo.