Pocket Fillers

I believe I have mentioned before how much I love wee things. I love giving them and I love getting them When I unpacked the decorative bits and baubles we’d put in storage during our time in the city, it felt like Christmas morning. So when I saw the Etsy shop DuozeeToo, I was instantly in love! The shop’s slogan is “Small is fun,” and I couldn’t agree more.
Though they pack a lot of character in a very small package, these adorables are priced between $3 and $23 – a perfect price point for a just-because present! I recommend you shop with abandon. That’s certainly what I’ll be doing!
You can shop the collection on Etsy.
All images property of DuozeeToo.
September 18, 2018 at 6:20 am
Adorable!!
September 18, 2018 at 7:18 am
All of them are so cute. I fear my cat would find them interesting also.
September 18, 2018 at 8:03 am
CUTE!
September 18, 2018 at 8:12 am
Cute, I can see why you collect these. Some items make you just smile and you just need them.
September 18, 2018 at 8:40 am
I have boxes full of tiny things that have been collected as part of a dollhouse that my great grandfather built for my mother in the 40s. i hate that they are in boxes. I think you guys should come for a visit and go shopping in my storage room. 😉
