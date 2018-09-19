Though it takes cut paper artists Nayan Shrimali and Vaishali Chudasama between four and six hours to create each of their magnificent, miniature paper birds, the ambitious pair has nonetheless taken on a 365-day challenge. They have committed to complete one paper bird creation every day during 2018. They’re nearly three quarters of the way through, and thus far, their results have been wonderful! I love their wide variety of bird species, from the colorful and exotic to the common, and I’m especially enamored of the realistic poses of the birds. I think the ostrich in mid-run is my favorite!
You can view all the artists’ work on Instagram, and you can purchase some of their excellent miniature birds in their Etsy shop.
All images property of Nayan Shrimali and Vaishali Chudasama/NVIllustration.
September 19, 2018 at 7:20 am
Wow!, thanks so much for posting these magnificent birds of paper.
September 19, 2018 at 9:22 am
They really are magnificent!
September 19, 2018 at 7:20 am
Too precious! These are amazing, Donna.
September 19, 2018 at 9:22 am
I need to see them up close. Such beautiful details!
September 19, 2018 at 8:12 am
As apaper crafter myself,not on the same level, you know I love these.
September 19, 2018 at 9:23 am
I admit I thought of you when I found them..,
September 19, 2018 at 8:45 am
Wow. That’s amazing. I’m on a 365 day challenge and it’s hard enough just to snap one photo a day!
September 19, 2018 at 9:24 am
I love the structure of the every-day project, but you’re right that it can be a lot.
September 19, 2018 at 9:02 am
OMG these are amazing!
September 19, 2018 at 9:25 am
They certainly are!
September 19, 2018 at 11:24 am
Wow, those are amazing!
September 19, 2018 at 1:53 pm
The birds are amazing in and of themselves. I am impressed that they can create one from beginning to end in under 12 hours. I can’t imagine having that ability. And then I am even more impressed that they can bang one of these out per day for an entire year. That is truly amazing. I do a drawing a day for Inktober and stick to a basic ink line drawing and even just that is challenge enough. I admire their dedication.
September 19, 2018 at 3:08 pm
Inktober is a cool idea! I imagine having two of them working probably means they each get a day off once in a while. That’s smart
September 19, 2018 at 4:26 pm
Oh yes. Good point. I always forget that there are advantages to teamwork. I still have that prejudice from my school days from whenever the teacher would assign “group work”. Judder.
