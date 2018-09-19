My OBT

Though it takes cut paper artists Nayan Shrimali and Vaishali Chudasama between four and six hours to create each of their magnificent, miniature paper birds, the ambitious pair has nonetheless taken on a 365-day challenge. They have committed to complete one paper bird creation every day during 2018. They’re nearly three quarters of the way through, and thus far, their results have been wonderful! I love their wide variety of bird species, from the colorful and exotic to the common, and I’m especially enamored of the realistic poses of the birds. I think the ostrich in mid-run is my favorite!

You can view all the artists’ work on Instagram, and you can purchase some of their excellent miniature birds in their Etsy shop.

All images property of Nayan Shrimali and Vaishali Chudasama/NVIllustration.

 

  1. Sharon Mann
    September 19, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Wow!, thanks so much for posting these magnificent birds of paper.

  2. loisajay
    September 19, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Too precious! These are amazing, Donna.

  3. bcparkison
    September 19, 2018 at 8:12 am

    As apaper crafter myself,not on the same level, you know I love these.

  4. dawnkinster
    September 19, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Wow. That’s amazing. I’m on a 365 day challenge and it’s hard enough just to snap one photo a day!

  6. Karen Davis
    September 19, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Wow, those are amazing!

  7. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 19, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    The birds are amazing in and of themselves. I am impressed that they can create one from beginning to end in under 12 hours. I can’t imagine having that ability. And then I am even more impressed that they can bang one of these out per day for an entire year. That is truly amazing. I do a drawing a day for Inktober and stick to a basic ink line drawing and even just that is challenge enough. I admire their dedication.

