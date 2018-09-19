Though it takes cut paper artists Nayan Shrimali and Vaishali Chudasama between four and six hours to create each of their magnificent, miniature paper birds, the ambitious pair has nonetheless taken on a 365-day challenge. They have committed to complete one paper bird creation every day during 2018. They’re nearly three quarters of the way through, and thus far, their results have been wonderful! I love their wide variety of bird species, from the colorful and exotic to the common, and I’m especially enamored of the realistic poses of the birds. I think the ostrich in mid-run is my favorite!

You can view all the artists’ work on Instagram, and you can purchase some of their excellent miniature birds in their Etsy shop.

All images property of Nayan Shrimali and Vaishali Chudasama/NVIllustration.