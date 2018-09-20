Space Saver

Because we are on vacation, there will be no Etsomnia™ this week. Instead, I bring you the mind-bending foldaway furniture by Zev Bianchi and the Australian design studio known as Bcompact.

It makes sense that Bianchi was inspired to create foldaway furniture while living in a small apartment in New York City. After much study and trial and error, the designer was able to design stairs, chairs, dining tables, and more that can be folded flat and put away when not in use. I wish I’d found his designs when we were living in our 305 sq. ft. apartment in the city! It comes as no surprise that his folding staircase design won the May 2018 European Product Design Award.

You can check out all of Bianchi’s fascinating designs on the Bcompact website and on Behance.

And if you’d care to geek out with the stairs’ design specs, you can get the details here!