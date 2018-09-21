My favorite Chinese couture designer, Guo Pei, is once again making my imagination run wild with her latest designs and photo collaboration in the new book, Guo Pei: Couture Beyond. Regularly lumped in with fashion luminaries like Alexander McQueen and Sarah Burton, Guo Pei has spent the last 20 years as the designer of choice for Chinese dignitaries and all manner of worldwide celebrities.

Featuring photography by HOWL Collective, the photos take Pei’s already skillful mashups of avant garde fashion and traditional Chinese design, and kicks it all up a notch. The book takes Pei’s designs way beyond anything I could have imagined.

“The first major book on China’s leading couture visionary reveals the intricate craftsmanship and imperial glamour that has fashion publications worldwide declaring Guo Pei’s creations ‘the Empire’s new clothes.’” HOWL Collective

You can buy the book Guo Pei: Couture Beyond on Amazon, and you can check out HOWL Collective on their website.

All images property of Guo Pei/HOWL Collective/Rizzoli Books.