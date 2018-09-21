My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Empire’s New Clothes

by

Guo Pei/HOWL Collective/Rizzoli Books

My favorite Chinese couture designer, Guo Pei, is once again making my imagination run wild with her latest designs and photo collaboration in the new book, Guo Pei: Couture Beyond. Regularly lumped in with fashion luminaries like Alexander McQueen and Sarah Burton, Guo Pei has spent the last 20 years as the designer of choice for Chinese dignitaries and all manner of worldwide celebrities.

Featuring photography by HOWL Collective, the photos take Pei’s already skillful mashups of avant garde fashion and traditional Chinese design, and kicks it all up a notch. The book takes Pei’s designs way beyond anything I could have imagined.

“The first major book on China’s leading couture visionary reveals the intricate craftsmanship and imperial glamour that has fashion publications worldwide declaring Guo Pei’s creations ‘the Empire’s new clothes.’” HOWL Collective

You can buy the book Guo Pei: Couture Beyond on Amazon, and you can check out HOWL Collective on their website.

All images property of Guo Pei/HOWL Collective/Rizzoli Books.

pei 1pei 2pei 3pei 4pei 5pei 6

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “The Empire’s New Clothes

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 21, 2018 at 7:14 am

    As strong and striking as the more traditional and classic elements are in these designs, I’m struck by an otherworldly, sci fi feel to them too.

  2. bcparkison
    September 21, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Me too Laura. Are they real or designed in a program of some sort.

  3. Ellie
    September 21, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Guo Pei is one of my all-time favorites. Love these!

