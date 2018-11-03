My OBT

Walking in Memphis

Every year, a grand Manhattan house is redecorated in wildly inventive ways, but not because its owners have too much money or a short attention span. Known as the Kips Bay Decorator Showhouse, it has been playing host to the hot designers of the day for more than four decades. Launched in 1973 by the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, the annual invitational was started to raise critical funds for after-school programs for New York City children. The house has been decorated more than 40 times, and over the years, the project has morphed from a simple fund raiser into one of the most important and influential events in the New York interior design calendar. In 2017, another house, located in Palm Beach, was added to the program, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

Each year, a variety of designers are invited to decorate the house’s many intriguing and challenging spaces. This year’s house looks lovely, but it’s the staircase designed by Sasha Bikoff that has gotten the most attention. It’s a joyful, colorful, mind-blowing design that makes me think maybe I need a nap. Looking like a cross between Memphis design and 1980s MTV, it is busy, busy, busy, but I cannot fault Bikoff’s jubilant design.

“Before she even started making fabric selections and pulling paint swatches, she knew she wanted her space to speak to the kids and show them that their creativity should always be ignited when it comes to achieving their dreams.”

You can check out Bikoff on her website, and you can learn more about the Kips Bay Decorator Showhouse here.

