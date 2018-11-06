The Hong Kong Ballet realized that like most of the world’s classical companies, they were having trouble attracting a young audience. But without an ever-evolving audience, no artistic company can survive, so for their 2018-19 season, they hired photographer Dean Alexander and P.R./design agency Design Army to create a campaign that would capture the attention of the next generation. Dubbed Hong Kong Cool, the project shows dancers posing around the vibrant city of Hong Kong, and it’s the most Instagrammable ever! I really love the repeated use of the color red.

“This new campaign flips ‘classic ballet’ on its head, delivering a wildly fresh new look and creative experience far beyond anything the ballet has done before.”

You can check out more of the photos on the HK Ballet website, on photographer Dean Alexander’s website, and on Design Army.

All images property of Hong Kong Ballet/Dean Alexander/Design Army.