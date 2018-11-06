My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Hong Kong Cool

by 1 Comment

ballet 1

Dean Alexander/Hong Kong Ballet

The Hong Kong Ballet realized that like most of the world’s classical companies, they were having trouble attracting a young audience. But without an ever-evolving audience, no artistic company can survive, so for their 2018-19 season, they hired photographer Dean Alexander and P.R./design agency Design Army to create a campaign that would capture the attention of the next generation. Dubbed Hong Kong Cool, the project shows dancers posing around the vibrant city of Hong Kong, and it’s the most Instagrammable ever! I really love the repeated use of the color red.

“This new campaign flips ‘classic ballet’ on its head, delivering a wildly fresh new look and creative experience far beyond anything the ballet has done before.”

You can check out more of the photos on the HK Ballet website, on photographer Dean Alexander’s website, and on Design Army.

All images property of Hong Kong Ballet/Dean Alexander/Design Army.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Hong Kong Cool

Leave a comment

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.