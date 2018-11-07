Going to Pieces

My OBT

Isabel Miramontes creates sculptures that are both minimal and incredibly expressive. During her classical training, she spent countless hours drawing and sketching from live models, which exercise clearly gave her a superior understanding of bodies in motion. Her art is full of dynamic poses that bring her figures to life.

Miramontes deconstructs and reconstructs the human form in truly distinctive ways. But though her details are minimal, her sculptures communicate joy and frailty and love, perhaps more effectively than if they were more predictably shaped. I think it’s the details she leaves off – and the spirals and bars with which she replaces them – that make her work so evocative.

You can see Miramonte’s work in Canfin Gallery in New York, Lucy B Campbell Gallery in London, and  Galerie De Medicis in Paris.

All images property of Isabel Miramontes and Casart.

Isabel Miramontes http://www.tuttartpitturasculturapoesiamusica.com

 

  1. bcparkison
    November 7, 2018 at 9:09 am

    She’s got it. I especially like the first one .

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 7, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    I love these so much. I would happily give any of them shelf space in my home / our imaginary art gallery. The one that has a curved concertina shape made me laugh as that pretty much depicts what I feel like right now having stayed up to watch the election results before heading to work to teach 3 year olds.

