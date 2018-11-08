My OBT

2018 Gift Guide

It’s (nearly) that time again! I know the guide is obnoxiously early, but we all know that internet purchases can take a while to arrive, so early made the most sense.

This year, I pulled from a number of sources, though most of it is still from my favorite, Etsy. The prices run from a few dollars up to $250, so there should be something for just about everyone.

Without further ado, here is the 2018 gift guide, organized by recipient!

gift 3

Decorative Shakers by ModCloth

For future astronauts. By Dream3DPrinting (Love this one, too!)

  1. Lisa DeCaro
    November 8, 2018 at 7:59 am

    You’re amazing! Thank you for this!

  2. bcparkison
    November 8, 2018 at 8:59 am

    This will take a while to go through but I love the moon light.

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 8, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Great selections. I am adding the seed bomb to my teacher/host gift ideas list.

