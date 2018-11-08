It’s (nearly) that time again! I know the guide is obnoxiously early, but we all know that internet purchases can take a while to arrive, so early made the most sense.
This year, I pulled from a number of sources, though most of it is still from my favorite, Etsy. The prices run from a few dollars up to $250, so there should be something for just about everyone.
Without further ado, here is the 2018 gift guide, organized by recipient!
- For audiophiles
- For lovers of silence
- Bad asses
- Big softees
- Yoga enthusiasts
- Couch surfers
- Home bodies
- World travelers
- Keepers of secrets
- Storytellers
- Tailgaters
- Dinner party hosts
- Comfort lovers
- Slaves to fashion
- Vintage crazies
- Fiends for modern
- Big kids
- Little kids
- Beer fans
- Wine enthusiasts
- Ocean lovers
- Mountain people
- Brown baggers
- Fine diners
- Dog people
- Cat people
- The perpetually chilly
- The always overheated
- Night people
- Morning people
- For those just getting started
- For the decision makers
- Messy people
- Neat freaks
- Tipplers
- Tea totalers
- Big chefs
- Little chefs
- Artists
- Artistically challenged
- For new friends
- For old friends
November 8, 2018 at 7:59 am
You’re amazing! Thank you for this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 8, 2018 at 8:17 am
Thank you! I collect ideas all year, and it’s really fun for me. XO
LikeLike
November 8, 2018 at 8:59 am
This will take a while to go through but I love the moon light.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 8, 2018 at 9:58 am
I thought those were really beautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 8, 2018 at 1:56 pm
Great selections. I am adding the seed bomb to my teacher/host gift ideas list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 8, 2018 at 2:15 pm
The colors are so pretty!
LikeLiked by 1 person