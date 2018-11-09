My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Family Photo Holiday Cards

by 2 Comments

xmas

Board by Letterfolk

If you’re anything like the people in my Facebook feed, you are by now in a total tizzy, trying to get your holiday family photo cards ready to go. Rest assured, you do not struggle alone.

I have long been acquainted with the fantastic website Awkward Family Photos, but it wasn’t until I decided to check on their holiday offerings that my life was complete. I hope you get as much of a kick out of them as I did. And look at it this way. No matter what your cards look like, they’re bound to be better than these!

You can see all of Awkward Family Photos’ hilarious pictures on their website.

Card 1card 2card 3

Card 4

card 5

card 6

card 7

The caption read “Grandma said she’d fold the napkins.”

card 8

card 9

card 9a

card 10

card 11

Looks like more of grandma’s work, but the caption was “My kid drew me a Santa.”

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Family Photo Holiday Cards

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 9, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    I can think of a few people who could be the subject of that final portrait. I have not corralled my kids into the whole holiday card rigmarole yet. I am running out of time so need to get on with it. I wish we had never started the tradition because now I cannot get out of it thanks to people’s expectations. I used to do a whole calendar for the grandparents so at least I got myself out of that mess.
    Maybe we should have an image as dreadful as some of these so that the tradition ends.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.