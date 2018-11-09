Family Photo Holiday Cards

If you’re anything like the people in my Facebook feed, you are by now in a total tizzy, trying to get your holiday family photo cards ready to go. Rest assured, you do not struggle alone.
I have long been acquainted with the fantastic website Awkward Family Photos, but it wasn’t until I decided to check on their holiday offerings that my life was complete. I hope you get as much of a kick out of them as I did. And look at it this way. No matter what your cards look like, they’re bound to be better than these!
You can see all of Awkward Family Photos’ hilarious pictures on their website.
November 9, 2018 at 1:40 pm
I can think of a few people who could be the subject of that final portrait. I have not corralled my kids into the whole holiday card rigmarole yet. I am running out of time so need to get on with it. I wish we had never started the tradition because now I cannot get out of it thanks to people’s expectations. I used to do a whole calendar for the grandparents so at least I got myself out of that mess.
Maybe we should have an image as dreadful as some of these so that the tradition ends.
LikeLike
November 9, 2018 at 1:41 pm
I seem to be just thinking out loud on your blog. Must. Get. More. Sleep.
LikeLike