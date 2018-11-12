Veterans’ Day Feature – Raven Rock Glass

Happy Veterans’ Day! I’d like to say a big, warm, thank you to my military veteran readers. Today’s post is just for you!

There are a fair number of stained glass makers selling their products online these days, but today’s artist is something special. This is Dawn Jarrels of Raven Rock Glass, and her specialty is custom-made military pieces. Dawn told me that she is the wife of a soon-to-be-retired Army/Air Force dual service veteran, and her family includes veterans from each branch of service. It’s clear from whence she gets her inspiration!

All of Raven Rock’s work is created from Dawn’s freehand illustrations rather than using commercial patterns or templates. The materials are thoughtfully-sourced, using only American-made elements, and her pieces are made in the traditional Tiffany style, with hand-cut glass edged in copper, individually soldered together. She also uses raised metal letters which are hand forged and bonded to the glass. The result of all this care and attention is a high-quality piece of stained glass which would make a fitting, long-lasting memorial for a fallen service member (or a spectacular gift to commemorate a graduation, promotion, retirement, or other achievement). And her custom work isn’t limited to the military services, either. We’re already planning a project we’d like Dawn to do.

In addition to selling her beautiful custom stained glass panels, Dawn also works with the Green Beret Foundation which honors fallen Marines and their families. She donates a couple of large windows every year to the Foundation, and has also donated windows to Gold Star families from other branches of the military, as well.

You can check out all of Dawn’s amazing work on her website and in her Etsy shop.

All images property of Dawn Jarrels/Raven Rock Glass, used with permission.