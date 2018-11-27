My OBT

Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity

NASA SwRI MSSS Edited by Gerald Eichstädt & Seán Doran

In July of 2016, the NASA Juno Probe entered Jupiter’s orbit and started sending back pictures. Though it was scheduled to stop in 2018, the probe’s photos have been so incredible, NASA decided to continue the program until 2021.

The probe sends back RAW images which NASA makes available online. The public is then free to process the images. Each pass captures new and exciting photos and reveals more and more about the massive planet. 

You can see all the Juno Probe’s amazing photos on the project website, and you can follow the project on FacebookTwitter, and YouTube. I also recommend you check out all of the photos and videos processed by Gerald Eichstädt and  Seán Doran on their Flickr account.

And just because it makes me happy, here is some music to view photos by. This is Jupiter, my favorite piece from Gustav Holst’s The Planets.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Nz0b4STz1lo

All images property of NASA SwRI MSSS, edited by Gerald Eichstädt & Seán Doran.

4 thoughts on “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity

  1. bcparkison
    November 27, 2018 at 8:36 am

    We had a neighbor years ago in Houston who was an illistrator for NASA. And my cousin was on the team to get things into space orbit. I love knowing smart people.

  2. Sharon Mann
    November 27, 2018 at 8:47 am

    WOW! thanks for posting.

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 27, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    I don’t have much of a science brain but I very much appreciate the aesthetics of these images. My husband is into astronomy so I am going to have to remember to share this post with him.

