Dangerous Woman

Today, I bring you something a bit different. Typically, when I post about dance, it’s softer, more lyrical, more romantic. Not today. Buckle your seat belt, it’s going to be a bumpy ride. This is the mind-blowing choreography by Jojo Gomez, who also happens to be a phenomenal dancer (and a lover of weird cut-out pants).

The 25-year-old first entered the professional dance scene at age 17, landing gigs with the likes of Justin Bieber and Britney Spears. But by the time she reached 22, her body had matured from that of a teenager to an adult woman, and she found herself struggling.

“Every audition I would go to, they’d say I was talented but I needed to lose weight. I was sick of hearing that all the time. I didn’t work my whole life to go to an audition and get cut because either my butt wasn’t big enough or my stomach wasn’t flat enough. That’s just not what I believe in. So I stopped auditioning and decided to create my own brand. I felt like I had a bigger purpose than going to an audition every day. I didn’t want to have to fight for a spot anymore, or fight for validation. I knew that I was talented and that I had something to say.”

So this confident, amazing young woman started focusing more on teaching and choreography. She was personally more satisfied than she had been when she was just performing, but Gomez wanted to share her choreography with the world, so in 2014, she started her own YouTube channel. The videos started getting views and likes, and she started getting more invitations to teach at different dance studios. Eventually, even the iconic Millennium Dance Complex asked her to teach. After a year, her classes were selling out and her videos were getting hundreds of thousands of views. As of 2018, she has 700,000 subscribers on her channel and her view count is in the millions.

Gomez’s work is hot and fast and steamy. What I admire most is that she manages to create choreography for women that is overtly sexual while not giving up any power. These women are definitely not victims. But if hip hop isn’t your thing, and you’d rather watch something a bit less confrontational, go check out the My Dream Deaf Chinese Dance Team.

You can follow the utterly fabulous Jojo Gomez on her YouTube channel and on Twitter.

(The first video below isn’t from Jojo’s channel because she didn’t post herself doing this choreography. I didn’t want you to miss it. That girl can dance!)