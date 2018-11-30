Look Around

My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Albert Dros

Known as one of the best-respected panoramic photography competitions in the world, the annual EPSON International Pano Awards are a wonderful place to see the best and brightest. This year’s competition received nearly 5,000 entries from 1,251 photographers in 74 countries. 

Entries are evaluated based upon their creativity, storytelling, and, of course, technical skill. In addition to standard panoramic photos, 360° and virtual reality photo categories are also included.

“Advances in digital photography and editing software have resulted in an ever-increasing rise in the popularity of image stitching, especially in the panoramic format. VR ‘immersive’ photography also continues to excite and develop at a rapid pace, and panoramic film photography remains alive and well.”

After being sorted by format, the photos are further divided into Landscape and the Built Environment. This year marks the ninth annual competition, and the contest’s winners are every bit as spectacular as you’d expect.

You can see more of the gorgeous entries on the EPSON International Pano Awards’ website, and on Facebook and Instagram.

All images property of The EPSON International Pano Awards and the respective photographers.

Marcio Cabral
Colin Sillerud
Anastasia Woolmington
Daniel Eisele
Kevin Krautgartner
Peter Li
Naoki Fujihara
Nathaniel Merz
Roberto Marchegiani
Mads Peter Iversen
Isabella Tabacchi

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. bcparkison
    November 30, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Of course these contest are always super good.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 30, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Wow! Breathtaking photographs.

    Like

    Reply

