Etsomnia™ 204: Tea Time*

*I was tempted to call this post “Tea Bagging,” but I thought it might attract the wrong audience.
Someone somewhere finds this beautiful. I am not that someone.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I am a coffee person. I never got into tea, though unsweetened iced tea can be just the thing on a hot day (remember hot days? Weren’t they great?). Hot tea just never appealed to me. I like the smell, I like the accessories, I like the ceremony, but I never warmed to the taste.
That said, I know how popular it is with most of the world, so I thought it was a subject worthy of exploration.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
The title says they’re kombucha scobies, but all I can see is this.
I hear dust mite tea is all the rage these days…
These two creeps are not helping my aversion to tea.
This is called MensEASE. I’ll let you figure out what it’s for. The description says it’s made of bark and herbs. Maybe, but that color is making me uncomfortable.
I may not love the stuff that goes in them, but the accessories sure are gorgeous! 23-piece 1930s Luster Ware tea set sold by TrendyMCMHome
These are “tea party” shoes. Where the hell are you going to tea?
Unsurprisingly, you can now have your tea leaves read by cell phone. 2018 is so stupid.
Here’s a scary tea-dyed monkey to send to your enemies… Wait, what? It’s a housewarming gift? And it’s a cow? Are you sure?
I had quite a time deciding whether to include this tea cozy or its foxy sister…
“Art” made with a vintage cup and “antique teeth.” Yuck.
This tea warmer is just one of many reasons I prefer my tea iced.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
November 29, 2018 at 8:04 am
You really do come up with some crazy stuff.
Now Kombucha tea is good and good for uou. We made our own when we lived in N.Ala.You can still do that and i need to but being just me i haven’t ordered the starter mushroom.
November 29, 2018 at 11:03 am
I’ve never tried kombucha, but it looks so icky. If you like it, maybe I’ll be brave and give it a try.
November 29, 2018 at 1:40 pm
Wonderful, as usual. That ‘little pinky’ and tea leaves read by cell phone … priceless!
November 29, 2018 at 3:07 pm
Etsy never fails to entertain me!
November 29, 2018 at 5:11 pm
I absolutely love tea. In common with many Brits, I might be a bit addicted. However, my love for tea does not extend to these tea associated items. Tea Stained Monkey is definitely waiting for an opportunity to eat people’s souls. I am an atheist but I would sure as heck get an exorcist in to deal with that thing. And an app to read tea leaves? Get a fricking grip, people!
November 29, 2018 at 7:51 pm
I switched from coffee to tea in the morning several years ago and have never looked back! What better reason to buy tea pots and cups (like the fab vintage dragonware I got recently). But most of these things are enough to send me to Starbucks. . .
November 29, 2018 at 11:50 pm
But how beautiful is that lustreware? Yummy!
