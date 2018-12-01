Last-Minute Gift Guide

I talk all the time about how much I love finding just the right gift for people, so this time of year really makes me happy. I plan and I make lists and I comparison shop and I typically order my gifts really, really early. You know, to be safe. But sometimes, things happen. Sometimes, the package is late, or arrives broken, or is the wrong size, or just sucks. Sometimes, the gift bears no resemblance to what you were imagining. And sometimes, you just plain forget.

But just because you need a last-minute gift doesn’t mean it has to be lame (or a gift card). When I am in a pinch and don’t have time to get something really inspired, I often instead give the gift of an experience. And experiences don’t just make great last-minute gifts; they’re also great for people who have everything (or who have no room for anything).

So today’s gift guide is meant to give you ideas for experiences that can get you out of a jam (and make you a hero)! Most of the items linked below are for things in New York (because that’s where I am), but they’re meant to give you ideas for something near you (or your gift recipients).

Happy experience gift giving!