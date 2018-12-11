Walter’s Wardrobe. Photo by Bentham Imaging, used with permission (full credits)

I first heard about today’s subject through headdress artist Cc Millinery Creations, whose wonderful work I profiled Halloween week. A number of CC’s Instagram photos were taken at a Walter’s Wardrobe event, and they were so evocative and spectacular, I just had to learn more.

The brainchild of designer/model Jen Brook, Walter’s Wardrobe is a series of fashion photography events that blend talented models, gorgeous clothing, lush styling, magnificent locations, and engaging stories for the benefit of aspiring and professional photographers alike.

“Step inside a new kind of Narnia, where the doors open only in enchanting locations – a place where photographers create real magic.” Walter’s Wardrobe

The lucky Brook gets to work with many fabulous photographers, models, stylists, and designers, but it’s her working relationship with her equally-talented photographer father, Jon Brook (Bentham Imaging) that makes me most envious. Jon acts as the Walter’s Wardrobe documentarian; he takes all the behind-the-scenes pictures that so enhance his daughter’s wonderful blog. It must be very satisfying to work alongside your father to create something so memorable and unique.

You can explore the magical world of Walter’s Wardrobe on the event’s blog, on Jen Brook’s blog, and on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. You can also check out all of Jon Brook’s beautiful photography on his website and on Facebook.