Ruffling Feathers

While hunting around on Etsy for talented makers, I came across the stunning headdress above, and I knew I need look no further!

“I make hats.” CcMillineryCreations’ seriously understated tagline.

The fledgling Etsy shop, CcMillineryCreations, is positively bursting with marvelous surprises. The designer, former model Carrie Courtney, is entirely self-taught, but you certainly can’t tell by looking at her drop-dead gorgeous hats and headdresses. And the product photos she and her husband Ted take are top notch, too!

Carrie told me she takes most of her inspirations from the natural world. She is drawn to animals, and to “all things bright and beautiful.” I imagine her tiny, picturesque hometown of Stanstead Abbotts also contributes to her love of nature.

Not surprisingly, fashion photographers like Bentham Imaging (who took the editorial photos below) have already discovered the talented designer. Between her talent and fashion world contacts, I imagine Carrie is going to give some of the more established hat designers a real run for their money!

You can see all of the glorious creations in the CcMillineryCreations Etsy shop, you can follow the designer on Instagram, and you can see more of photographer Bentham Imaging’s photos here.

Product photos property of CcMillinery Creations, editorial photos property of Bentham Imaging/Walters Wardrobe, used with permission.