New York City Survival Guide

New Yorkers have a love/hate relationship with tourists. On the one hand, we’re not unaware that our city is big and loud and fantastic (just ask us), and we don’t blame tourists for wanting to experience it. On the other hand, tourists often clog up the works and get in our way. To get anything done in a place this crowded and busy and full of tourist attractions, we have all had to adopt a very specific code of behavior which may be interpreted by visitors as rudeness. Trust me; while there are certainly plenty of rude New Yorkers, I don’t think the asshole quotient is much higher than it is in most of the world. What visitors interpret as rudeness, we prefer to think of as a single-minded focus on getting we’re going. We will try to go around you, under you, and over you, but if you don’t get out of our way right quick, we’re not above going through you when the need arises. Okay, so maybe we’re a little rude.
So to preserve visitors’ enjoyment of NYC (and New Yorkers’ enjoyment of said visitors), BuzzFeed staffer/Ohio transplant Nathan Pyle has developed a wonderful graphic guide to getting around our fair city without unduly annoying the natives. The animated GIFs are positively brilliant. He did, unfortunately, leave off one of my biggest pet peeves, which is that when riding an escalator anywhere in NYC, people who are standing still should keep to the right so those who want to walk up the escalator can get by on the left. It may sound like a small thing, but it’s one of those things that make New Yorkers’ blood boil.
You can buy the paperback or Kindle version of Nathan Pyle’s book, NYC Basic Tips and Etiquette, on Amazon, and you can get the animated eBook on iTunes. You can also follow Pyle on Instagram.
December 12, 2018 at 7:30 am
What wrong with an empty train car. ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 12, 2018 at 8:57 am
After growing up in NYC, I dare you to go find out. 🤣
LikeLiked by 2 people
December 12, 2018 at 11:13 am
Beverly, don’t do it. IT’S A TRAP! LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 12, 2018 at 4:28 pm
I don’t take dares.but thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 12, 2018 at 4:46 pm
You’re my favorite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 12, 2018 at 10:50 am
For one thing, it’s not safe. Never get on a subway car that doesn’t have at least a few people on it. You are more likely to get robbed (or worse). Also, if it’s empty, it’s likely been shat in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 12, 2018 at 12:15 pm
Donna, do the subway cars have bathrooms? If not, it seems like cars getting shat in would be a regular thing. As a nurse I can tell you uncontrolled sh!ts are problematic amongst more people than you might think. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 12, 2018 at 1:01 pm
They do not. There are public bathrooms in all the stations, but I confess as a native New Yorker, I’ve never had the courage to enter one.
Also, the subway turds are generally the work of either homeless people or drug addicts, not random travelers.
LikeLike
December 12, 2018 at 3:51 pm
No worry. I really have no desire to come to NY. I’ll just continue to be a happy old lady living in the boondocks of Mississippi. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 12, 2018 at 4:44 pm
I confess I always picture you as living in a wonderful little house with rose bushes and ducks in the yard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 12, 2018 at 5:08 pm
Well.. truthful…my house needs some work ,most of thr rose bushes are dead ( cats ) and no ducks,but I would love to have some on the back pond if the wild dogs would leave them alone.
LikeLike
December 12, 2018 at 10:31 am
Mwahahahaha! Love this. And we share that pet peeve – stand to the right, people! I was at an airport recently, and there were two escalators going up, right next to each other. Two men were standing – one on each escalator – talking to each other across the gap, and blocking BOTH. I huffed audibly. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 12, 2018 at 11:19 am
Escalator etiquette is a real thing, and definitely shouldn’t be limited to New York. XO!
LikeLike
December 12, 2018 at 3:21 pm
Brilliant! The graphics communicate so pithily all those pet peeves I have about city life that typically involve non-residents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 12, 2018 at 4:43 pm
As long as they’re well behaved, I enjoy tourists. But to coexist, we definitely need to agree on a few things. This ebook should be mandatory reading.
LikeLike