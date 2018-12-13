My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 206: Christmas Stalkings

by 1 Comment

This is listed as “outdoorsy.” I don’t know about that, but I agree that I wouldn’t want it inside my house.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I pride myself on my Christmas stockings. I’ve made many of them over the years, and they’re pretty darned cute if I do say so myself. So I consider myself something of an expert on the subject. I am a true appreciator of the beautiful ones, and I can’t abide the ugly ones. As expected, Etsy is chock-a-block full of both.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

This looks to me like a Christmas quitter.

Love these mini gnome stockings by LeoDandyBooth!

You know those terrible/precious crafts your kids make you in school? Those are fine, but I draw the line at purchasing someone else’s.

This one can be customized to horrify anyone you want!

I’ve done a number of high-heeled stockings, and they’re hard to get right. GlendaOkievStevens has cracked the code!

While this is supposed to be Jason from Halloween, it looks more to me like a sloth. Either way, it’s a hard no.

I knew I could count on the cat people for a few doozies.

Absolutely amazing stocking by HeartfeltStockings, whose shop is full of wonders!

As if ugly Christmas sweaters weren’t bad enough, now we have to endure ugly Christmas sweater stockings.

Finally! A stocking that doubles as a bathmat!

Now that is talent! By HandMadeGiftsByDiana

Why is “primitive” so often code for “disgusting?”

These are absolutely adorable! By BHcraftsFairTrade

What kind of decor would go with a hairy leg in a sweatsock?

How fucked up is your anatomy that you think this is the shape of a foot?

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Etsomnia™ 206: Christmas Stalkings

Leave a comment

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.