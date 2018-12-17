My OBT

Family Shenanigans

I’m finally buckling down and finishing up my Christmas cards today, so this seemed like the right thing to post. 

This is the wonderful world of the nutty-but-loveable Bergeron family, better known as the inspiration behind the hashtag #familygoals. I don’t know about your family, but I seriously doubt I’d ever get mine to play along like these game souls. You know how much I love a good costume, and I have extra admiration for people who are committed to the bit to the degree that this family is.

It makes me think that my besties and I should be taking holiday card photos together. We definitely enjoy a good group costume opportunity. Who knows? Maybe I’m onto something!

For the last 15 years, the Bergerons have been dressing up and heading to their local JC Penney Portrait Studio for the now-infamous photos. What a treat it must be for the poor beleaguered mall photographer when this happy, funny bunch piles in every year!

You can see the photos and read all about the Bergeron family shenanigans on Imgur (which is, it turns out, still a thing!). 

  1. Sharon Mann
    December 17, 2018 at 9:03 am

    LOL, thanks for the laugh!

  2. bcparkison
    December 17, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Not me. What is the difference in fun and downright silly? I do know people who would be in for this.

