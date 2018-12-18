Blue Skies

Russian artist Vera Shimunia is an absolute master at the art of needle painting. Her embroidered pictures of mountains and streams and foliage are all stunning, but it’s her wild, painterly skies with which I am most obsessed.
Beloved and I take a lot of sunset and sky pictures, so I know my dramatic skies, and Shimunia is absolutely knocking them out of the park! I especially enjoy her generous use of color and the way her subjects seem windswept. What a talent!
You can follow this remarkable artist on Instagram, and you (like me) can haunt her Etsy shop until it’s been restocked!
All images property of Vera Shimunia, used with permission.
December 18, 2018 at 8:10 am
I used to do crewel embroidery, but nothing like this! Look at those fluffy clouds and the stars in the mountain sky…! Gorgeous works of art.
December 18, 2018 at 9:45 am
It really is amazing the effects she gets with just needle and thread.
December 18, 2018 at 8:15 am
I find her work truly amazing and beautiful. I’ve done some of that style of embroidery myself, but I find it much too limiting because it only uses one kind of stitch (straight stitch, with the occasional french knot). It is really not so much the stitching here that is special, but her *exceptional* use of color and layering which makes her special…I would indeed say she’s closer to being a “painter” than an embroiderer, and she’s gifted beyond measure.
December 18, 2018 at 9:45 am
I feel like if she and I looked at the same sky, we’d see something completely different. I’m completely jealous.
December 18, 2018 at 9:20 am
Wow. I too enjoy and photograph skies. These are stunning.
December 18, 2018 at 9:46 am
So majestic!
December 18, 2018 at 10:24 am
Oh love! Especially the last one, but all so gorgeous.
Merry merry
Alison xo
