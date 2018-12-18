Blue Skies

Vera Shimunia

Russian artist Vera Shimunia is an absolute master at the art of needle painting. Her embroidered pictures of mountains and streams and foliage are all stunning, but it’s her wild, painterly skies with which I am most obsessed.

Beloved and I take a lot of sunset and sky pictures, so I know my dramatic skies, and Shimunia is absolutely knocking them out of the park! I especially enjoy her generous use of color and the way her subjects seem windswept. What a talent!

You can follow this remarkable artist on Instagram, and you (like me) can haunt her Etsy shop until it’s been restocked!

All images property of Vera Shimunia, used with permission.