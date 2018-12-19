I have been much in the mood for holiday cookies lately because 1. holidays, and 2. cookies. So I thought today, I’d share some of the more tempting-looking holiday cookie recipes I have saved to make at some fantasy-like time in the future. You know that time when you’re going to have all the time/money/space in the world to do all those fun/creative/time-consuming projects you have been thinking about for years? That’s when I will make them.

In other words, I have not made any of these recipes. I, frankly, was hoping you lovelies would make them. And then send me some, you know, to try… Oh, and in addition to my shameless plea for free desserts, I thought I’d also invite my readers to post their favorite holiday (or other) cookie recipes in this space as well. Baking party! (Or, in my case, thinking about baking party!)

Christmas Mouse Cookies by Martha Stewart

Hot Chocolate Cookie Cups from The Gunny Sack

Christmas Tree Cookie Stacks by I Am Baker

Chocolate Reindeer Cookies by Fireflies and Mudpies

Italian Christmas Cookies (A.K.A. Lemon Drops) by Betty Crocker

Gluten Free Dark Chocolate Pomegranate Holiday Bark by Feeding Gluten Free

Eggnog Stuffed Gingerbread Cookies by A Cookie Named Desire

Easy No Bake White Chocolate Thin Mints by The View From Great Island

Grinch Heart Cookies by The Girl Who Ate Everything

Spiced Gingerbread Cookie Bars by Yellow Bliss Road

Truffle-Filled Orange Thumbprint Cookies by Betty Crocker

Peppermint Meringue Cookies with Chocolate Filling by Martha Stewart

Snowman Sugar Cookies by Cooking Classy

And to finish up, I thought this was a really inspired holiday cookie packaging idea!

Pringles Can Cookie Container by Good Housekeeping