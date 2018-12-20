My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 207: Seeing Red

by 4 Comments

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s a few days before Christmas, so as is my habit, I’m going to give Etsy sellers a break from my harassment for the holidays. However, I thought rather than skipping Etsomnia™ altogether, I would instead make a list of great Etsy merch instead! 

Since the holidays makes me want to surround myself with red, here are some of the wonderful red Etsy items I found. Enjoy!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

From the ever-fabulous Laura Galic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 207: Seeing Red

  1. Dina
    December 20, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Awesome reds, Donna! 🙂

    Happy Holidays and healthy, happy New Year to you!
    The Fab Four of Cley 🎄❄️🎅🤶🤶🤶❄️🎄

  2. bcparkison
    December 20, 2018 at 7:59 am

    My mothers favorite color …… especially the ‘red’ bird.

