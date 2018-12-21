Photo: Associated Press

It’s Christmas week, so my posts are going to be on the brief side to give me more time with my people, but don’t worry. They may be short, but they’ll still be sweet!

I’ll bet you didn’t know this, but it’s kicking season in New York City! Every year since 1932, the Rockettes have graced the stage of Radio City Music Hall for the Christmas Show. I confess I have never been particularly into the RCMH Chrismas Show. I always found it kind of heavy on glitz but light on substance. No judgement, just not my thing. That said, after watching this mini documentary about the Rockettes, I’m considering giving it another try.

Fun fact: 1.5 million years ago, I actually auditioned for the Rockettes. I actually made it to the final callback, but alas, my kicks just weren’t up to snuff. I’m sure it’s for the best, since I was not terribly disciplined at that point in my life, and judging by the video below, the Rockettes have no room for losers. Enjoy!