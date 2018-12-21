My OBT

I Hope You Don’t Mind

by

As is sometimes my wont, today is the Friday before a holiday, and so I’m feeling extra… I don’t know. Something. Maybe just extra.

This lovely commercial (for John Lewis & Partners department stores, who apparently have very deep pockets) popped up in my Youtube breadcrumbs last night, and it seemed just the right thing for today’s bonus post.

Enjoy, my lovelies!

(Stupid new editor neglected to include my link. Sigh.)

8 thoughts on "I Hope You Don't Mind

  1. Anthony
    December 21, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    I think you forgot to add the link…maybe?

  2. Karen Davis
    December 21, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    I don’t see the video? And what are YouTube breadcrumbs? I might need those…

  3. sandyfield49
    December 21, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Aww, what a lovely video! Certainly broughyt a few tears to these old eyes. Thank you 🙂

  4. Lisa DeCaro
    December 21, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Made me cry happy tears!! Merry merry!!

