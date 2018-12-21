I Hope You Don’t Mind

As is sometimes my wont, today is the Friday before a holiday, and so I’m feeling extra… I don’t know. Something. Maybe just extra.
This lovely commercial (for John Lewis & Partners department stores, who apparently have very deep pockets) popped up in my Youtube breadcrumbs last night, and it seemed just the right thing for today’s bonus post.
Enjoy, my lovelies!
(Stupid new editor neglected to include my link. Sigh.)
December 21, 2018 at 3:03 pm
I think you forgot to add the link…maybe?
December 21, 2018 at 4:02 pm
Crap! I definitely included it, but the new WordPress editor and I aren’t getting along so well. Thanks for the heads up. It’s there now.
December 21, 2018 at 4:15 pm
No worries. I am not fond of the new editor either. I couldn’t justify the text and went back to the old one.
December 21, 2018 at 5:11 pm
Yes, but there’s a catch. You can’t go backward, so once a post has been drafted or even opened in Gutenberg, the Classic Editor isn’t available. Also, the gallery feature in Gutenberg doesn’t work on older phones and tablets. The photos all pile on top of each other and the text, and the whole thing is unreadable. Makes me crazy.
December 21, 2018 at 3:09 pm
I don’t see the video? And what are YouTube breadcrumbs? I might need those…
December 21, 2018 at 4:03 pm
Issue fixed. It’s there now. By breadcrumbs, I mean following YouTube’s “recommended for you” videos. It’s fun!
December 21, 2018 at 6:19 pm
Aww, what a lovely video! Certainly broughyt a few tears to these old eyes. Thank you 🙂
December 21, 2018 at 9:29 pm
Made me cry happy tears!! Merry merry!!
