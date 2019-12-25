Making Believe

Merry Christmas!
Last year, I posted a beautiful Christmas advert from the London-based firm of John Lewis & Partners. After watching a few of their videos, I realized it was something they do every year, so I thought I’d catch us up!
Because their ads don’t hit us over the head with the consumerism that so many large retailers do these days, I actually had to go look them up to see what they do. Turns out that JLP is an employee-owned department store chain, and they also offer financial services like loans and insurance for cars, pets, homes and weddings. (Wait, what?)
JLP takes script submissions every year, and at least thus far, the ones they’ve chosen are adorable. There are wonderful elements of magic and wonder in all of them that make me feel nostalgic for the simple Christmases I was lucky enough to enjoy as a child.
I love how many of their ads pay homage to the imaginations of children. We as the viewers get to see what the children see, even though the adults in the videos do not. I can still remember believing that firmly in things that were just make believe. It was a nice way to be able to think. They remind me of childhood in a profound way, and they give me a solid case of the warm-and-fuzzies.
You can see all of John Lewis & Partners’s beautiful commercials on their YouTube channel and you can check out the company on their website.
Wishing everyone a bit of magic and optimism in their day, whether you observe the holiday or not.
December 25, 2019 at 7:39 am
Fantastic, I think they are absolutely gorgeous. Thank you so much for sharing them all. ❤
December 25, 2019 at 1:41 pm
I’m so glad you enjoyed them!
December 25, 2019 at 9:19 am
They are all wonderful but I adore the one with the dog. It makes me burst into giggles every time I see it! Merry Christmas Donna and happy new year too.
December 25, 2019 at 1:42 pm
That dog one is so wonderful! Merry/Happy!
December 25, 2019 at 10:04 am
Thank you for sharing these adorable and amazing things–something you do all year. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, Happy whatever.
December 25, 2019 at 1:43 pm
Thank you, dear Anthony! Merry/Happy/Joyous!
December 25, 2019 at 11:25 am
Love them .Along the samw enjoyment as the Budwiser horses which are wonderful too.
December 25, 2019 at 1:44 pm
Those commercials are lovely, too! Have you ever seen the one with the miniature donkey with the leg warmers who is trying to be a Clydesdale? So cute!
December 25, 2019 at 12:40 pm
I was only going to look at one of them, but the first one captured my heart. I looked at all of them. I thought that someone understands love across categories. Oh if we could learn that today.
December 25, 2019 at 1:46 pm
They’re all so sweet. I love their tradition of making a feel-good commercial instead of a tribute to conspicuous consumption like most other stores. Makes me want to shop there!
December 25, 2019 at 1:29 pm
These are truly wonderful and I also thought to watch only the one….. Thanks so much Donna for finding and sharing them with us ✨🌟✨Merry Christmas to YOU,
December 25, 2019 at 1:48 pm
Happy Christmas! I’m pleased you liked them!
December 25, 2019 at 3:12 pm
