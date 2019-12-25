Making Believe

John Lewis & Partners

Merry Christmas!

Last year, I posted a beautiful Christmas advert from the London-based firm of John Lewis & Partners. After watching a few of their videos, I realized it was something they do every year, so I thought I’d catch us up!

Because their ads don’t hit us over the head with the consumerism that so many large retailers do these days, I actually had to go look them up to see what they do. Turns out that JLP is an employee-owned department store chain, and they also offer financial services like loans and insurance for cars, pets, homes and weddings. (Wait, what?)

JLP takes script submissions every year, and at least thus far, the ones they’ve chosen are adorable. There are wonderful elements of magic and wonder in all of them that make me feel nostalgic for the simple Christmases I was lucky enough to enjoy as a child.

I love how many of their ads pay homage to the imaginations of children. We as the viewers get to see what the children see, even though the adults in the videos do not. I can still remember believing that firmly in things that were just make believe. It was a nice way to be able to think. They remind me of childhood in a profound way, and they give me a solid case of the warm-and-fuzzies.

You can see all of John Lewis & Partners’s beautiful commercials on their YouTube channel and you can check out the company on their website.

Wishing everyone a bit of magic and optimism in their day, whether you observe the holiday or not.